Sapakoff: Alabama vs Clemson is the best top-level football rivalry, college or NFL — ever
Nick Saban gets it.
“They’ve done just as good a job as anybody in the country,” the Alabama head coach said of Clemson during a pre-College Football Playoff National Championship Game telephone news conference, “when it comes to what they’ve been able to accomplish over the last decade in terms of consistency and performance each and every year.”
Yeah, and Alabama is good, too.
Saban doesn’t have a business card that says Best College Coach in the History of the Sport, but it’s true — just as Alabama-Clemson is taking its place as the best championship-level rivalry in football, college or pro.
Ever.
A lot of people in 48 states — and some people in two others — hate this. But Alabama-Clemson rolls along with great players and an evolving cast of colorful personalities that meet almost annually in the national title game.
Three of four with more in store.
The Tide is favored to win its sixth national championship in a decade on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
But the argument will likely go on.
To New Orleans next year.
Maybe Miami the next.
It’s a crazy clash of crimson and orange, unlike anything before in modern football.
This time it’s both teams undefeated after living up to the summer hype.
“Clemson played all year long and how they were pretty dominant in their league, it was
no surprise to me that they would end up where they are right now,” Saban said. “You’re always looking at the next game and not looking too far ahead and all that, but it’s no surprise to me that they’re in the championship game as well.”
There is no good football comparison here. You have to go to other sports.
Celtics-Lakers
Ali-Frazier
Duke-North Carolina
Federer-Nadal
Army-Navy, Ohio State-Michigan
Of course, there are college football rivalries with much more tradition: Army-Navy, Notre Dame-Southern California, Texas-Oklahoma.
Some have more passion: Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan.
Alabama and Clemson, headed for a fourth straight playoff meeting, have played a mere 18 times with the Tide holding a 14-4 lead.
But do you want a long history of meaningless games or shorter bursts with everything on the line?
Individual sports rivalries are rarely recalled unless there was top-level competition, as it should be with team rivalry rankings.
Alabama and Clemson have already split national championship game classics and are the safe bets for next year with potential for California gold between.
Here is the total number of College Football Playoff championship games involving the same two teams: zero.
During the Bowl Championship Series era, 1998 to 2013?
None.
And in Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance title games from 1992 to 1997?
Same as above.
Bears-Packers, Brady-Manning
Quick thought: Best NFL rivalry?
If Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers comes to mind, you’re eating too much meaningless cheese (though it was fun watching Clemson's William "The Refrigerator" Perry score a Monday Night Football touchdown against the Packers).
Raiders-Steelers was a blast in the 1970s but never in the Super Bowl.
Same with Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning.
The best might be those two Cowboys-Steelers games in the Super Bowl, 1976 and 1979. But Pittsburgh won both.
Maybe the next compelling NFL rivalry will involve some extension of Alabama-Clemson, something like Tua Tagovailoa vs. Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson.
Tired of Alabama-Clemson?
Pace yourself.
“They do a great job in recruiting,” Saban said. “They do a great job of developing players. It’s just a really, really good program.”
Third to none, that is.
That makes the Clemson rivalry with Alabama the best in football, even if it’s just getting started.
