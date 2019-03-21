COLUMBIA — A better idea for Duke versus a sacrificial No. 16 seed: How about the 6-7, 285-pound college basketball showcase that is Zion Williamson and fellow fab freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish go three-on-five Friday night against North Dakota State?
People would watch that.
As it is, NCAA Tournament travel agents worked hard to accommodate Colonial Life Arena ticket-buyers hoping to see Williamson add to his 63 dunks this season.
No. 1 overall seed Duke’s first-round opponent is a 19-15 outfit that finished fourth in the Summit League standings before getting hot in the conference tournament.
The sleepy Bison arrived in Columbia early Thursday morning from Fargo via Dayton, Ohio, where they squeaked by North Carolina Central in a Wednesday night “First Four” game.
But they will watch any clash with Duke in The Peace Garden State.
Live cameras in sports bars and town squares from Grand Forks to Grassy Butte, the rest of America would watch that, too.
Maybe just for the accents.
Before a journalist “from Fargo” could finish a question Thursday, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski interrupted.
“I figured you weren’t from Mississippi,” Coach K said.
Reporter: “The accent gives it away, right?”
Coach K: “I thought the movie was coming on.”
Rarely does an athletic team from North Dakota get such a big-time matchup or prime-time TV slot, complete with Jim Nantz and Bill Rafftery on the call.
“Hopefully, we represent the people back home,” head coach David Richman said. “North Dakota is a great state. I like to say this: It’s a state that for three or four months out of the year gets really cold, but that keeps the riff-raff out. And it adds some toughness.”
Richman went on to praise his team’s “blue collar” grit over the last few weeks.
42-point Gonzaga loss
Technically, there is hope for a No. 16 seed, in a locker room just down the Colonial Life Arena hallway. Virginia, also a No. 1 seed in Columbia, lost to the dreaded Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers last March, the first-ever NCAA Tournament victory for a No. 16 seed.
But, as former Virginia head coach Pete Gillen once famously realized, Duke is Duke.
Duke is Krzyzewski.
This is the Blue Devils’ 35th NCAA Tournament appearance with Coach K at the helm. That includes five national titles, 94 wins and a 13-0 record against No. 16 seeds.
It’s their first March Madness appearance with Williamson, Barrett and Reddish leading a 29-5 team. All Williamson has done since leaving Spartanburg Day School is average 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds and notch 12 double-doubles.
That means he easily won the ACC Player of the Year award.
North Dakota State counters with leading scorer Vinnie Shahid, a 5-11 junior from Minneapolis averaging 12.9 points per game.
“For 40 minutes, we’re going to compete,” Shahid said, “and plan on winning.”
The Bison do have experience this season against a team that wound up as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But they lost on Nov. 26 at Gonzaga, 102-60.
Duke’s underdog mentality
Or look at the bright side: Dayton is almost right on the way from Fargo to Colonial Life Arena, where it was a balmy 65 degrees Thursday.
It was going to get down to 22 (above zero) in Fargo.
“It’s every college basketball player’s dream,” North Dakota State junior guard Tyson Ward said of the NCAA Tournament experience so far.
Few people bleed green and yellow like Richman, a fourth-year head coach.
The 39-year-old Wahpeton, N.D., native has been a player, assistant coach or head coach at North Dakota State every year but one since he enrolled in 1998.
“Coach Richman has done a great job with his squad,” Krzyzewski said. “They share the ball. They shoot really well.”
But who guards Zion?
Rocky Kreuser has a fighting name.
And a fierce-sounding hometown: White Bear Lake, Minn.
He is 6-10, 245.
But Zion is Zion.
Coach K, however, was having none of the prohibitive favorite role late Thursday.
Asked by a TV reporter (from Fargo) if he envied the underdog “free spirit” of North Dakota State, Krzyzewski pounced.
“Why would you assume that we wouldn’t have that?”
Reporter: “Because you’re the No. 1 seed.”
Coach K: “But you only win if you have that. So if you need to lose to have that, then you would never win. So we try to have that while we’re winning and that’s how you sustain excellence and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
In other words, a three-on-five game Friday night wouldn’t be all that close.
