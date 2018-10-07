COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp was in bright sunshine just a few months ago at SEC Media Days, basking in the glow of a 9-4 football season during a press conference on an Atlanta hotel pool deck.
When the South Carolina head coach was soaking wet and down nine points during a mucky second half against SEC foe Missouri on Saturday, it looked like postgame comments would come from the deck of a sinking ship.
But scar tissue from another loss to Kentucky turned into Scarnecchia Mania.
The Gamecocks in a most unlikely 37-35 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium survived blazing sun, pouring rain, no Jake Bentley as starting quarterback, two lightning delays and a poor running game.
That’s not all.
Missouri (3-2, 0-2 in the SEC) rushed for 257 yards. South Carolina (3-2, 2-2) failed on a fake punt try and fumbled on another punt attempt, both with the game on the line in the fourth quarter.
For most of a crazy day, the stands were half empty.
Or half full.
These are survival skills that can bring a team together and pay dividends. The Gamecocks in one of the most hard-fought games in Muschamp’s three seasons as coach found a valuable quarterback option in Michael Scarnecchia and confirmed depth all over the roster.
“You control what you can control,” Muschamp said. “We can’t control the weather. We talk to our players all the time, ‘Just control what you can control.’ It’s no different in life. Life’s unfair. You’re going to have things happen to you.”
South Carolina didn’t allow a third-down conversion in the second half.
Yes, that was a rainbow over Williams-Brice Stadium as the teams restarted play with 2:41 remaining following a 76-minute lightning break.
Real nature with metaphorical punch.
Parker White, of course
“We’ve been in some situations you maybe could have questioned how we responded,” Muschamp said. “I’ve never once questioned our effort.”
Missouri senior Drew Lock, the SEC’s leading passer and top 2019 NFL draft quarterback prospect, lost to a thin secondary.
When Tucker McCann nailed a 56-yard field goal to give Missouri a 35-34 lead with 1:18 remaining, Gamecocks sophomore Parker White didn’t fret.
“It was good to see that one go in,” the Wando High School graduate said, “because I knew I was going to have a chance to go down there and kick one.”
Director?
Please cue the redshirt senior quarterback with only 13 college pass attempts before Saturday.
Scarnecchia promptly capped a magnificent day (three touchdown passes, no interceptions) with a game-winning drive that ended with White’s 33-yard field goal with two seconds left.
“We expected that,” linebacker Sherrod Greene said of Scarnecchia’s performance.
“Sensational,” safety Steven Montac said.
Scarnecchia’s PBJ
Scarnecchia is a bright guy, an All-SEC Academic Team veteran. He already has a Finance degree.
National Honor Society member.
Wants to go to law school.
Picks the brain of former South Carolina quarterback turned attorney (and radio Voice of the Gamecocks) Todd Ellis whenever he gets the chance.
But football?
The 6-3, 216-pound Fleming Island, Fla., native had appeared in only five games since arriving on campus as a Steve Spurrier recruit in 2014.
He clearly outplayed the much-heralded Lock.
White is a great story, too, a guy who was a regular student as a South Carolina freshman before deciding to walk on.
Both Scarnecchia and White spent the lightning delay in chill/relax mode.
White hung his wet cleats on a drier, changed socks and stretched.
Scarnecchia broke out a homemade peanut butter sandwich (whole wheat bread, strawberry jelly, Smucker’s peanut butter).
Eventually, action resumed.
A bit overlooked: Yes, Missouri got the 56-yard field goal to take the lead with 1:18 left but in forcing a three-and-out just after the lightning delay, the Gamecocks preserved precious time.
“That was a tremendous stop for our guys in that situation,” Muschamp said.
As the final South Carolina drive started, special teams coach Coleman Hutzler asked White to estimate a successful field goal range.
“Inside of 60,” White shot back.
Tight end Kyle Markway, from Missouri of all places, made the biggest play of the game-winning drive. His 27-yard catch was only his second catch of the season.
That rainbow, by the way, was still visible as White’s kick was sailing over the crossbar toward mostly empty seats on a full day.
