Review: Ranky Tanky and CSO lift up the Gaillard (before it temporarily closes down)

Since moving back to Charleston in 2013, I have followed with increasing focus two distinct music groups that were sprung from this soil. I saw them find their footing. I marveled as they vaulted upward to heights I hadn't anticipated, even given their similarly high-grade stock of talent.
The first was Charleston Symphony (CSO), our esteemed, ambitious hometown orchestra that a few years back had fallen on hard financial times. After taking a hiatus, which many fretted augured its demise, the orchestra has risen like a finely-piped Phoenix, attracting world-class artists and filling the Gaillard's well-appointed hall.
The second is Ranky Tanky, the recent Grammy Award-winning group that has celebrated the sounds and spirit of South Carolina's Gullah culture, embracing it in vibrant, exhilarating new ways with blues, gospel, soul and rock that is charming the world over with its effusive sound and superb skill.
Imagine, then, both of these groups converging on the stage of the Charleston Gaillard Center, which happens to be another key player in the local arts scene. Like the artists, the refurbished, refitted venue has the potential to prime Charleston for a new cultural chapter, one that could synthesize the local and the global in bold new fashion.
Such was the setup on the Gaillard stage Thursday night when the twain met to perform "Ranky Tanky With the CSO," Charleston Symphony's Pops concert conducted by Yuriy Bekker.
The joyful, soulful evening was amplified and front-loaded with verve, heart, an easy confidence and a standard-bearing collective musicianship, with arrangements by Leon Lacey, Kyle Lane, Randall Reese and Trevor Weston, some of which were world premieres.
It's true, when I spotted "Gershwin in Concert" in the program, visions of a medley informed by the composer's time in Charleston composing "Porgy and Bess" danced in my head. The selection instead veered more toward Tin Pan Alley than Catfish Row. With equal parts jovial swagger and seamless cohesion, the CSO struck up citified snippets of "Rhapsody in Blue," "S'Wonderful" and "Someone to Watch Over Me" and others.
It was a striking cultural shift to then hear such urbanity cede to Ranky Tanky’s singularly South Carolinian infusion of blues, gospel, soul and rock, as born out in their second, Grammy Award-winning album “Good Time.”
First up was “Freedom,” whose upbeat defiance was imbued with added complexity by way of Weston's arrangement, with yearning horns and driving percussion evocative of an ongoing march. The languid, lulling “All For You” was made all the more magical by tender marimba and strings, galvanized by Parler’s vocals and giving way to Singleton’s trumpet solo.
The group's cheery, chill “Good Time” was performed without the orchestra, who then returned raring for the Gullah song “Sink Em Low.” That segued into “Turtle Dove,” availing of those CSO strings to gorgeous effect.
“Sometimes” showed off the band’s phenomenal talents, together and apart. Kevin Hamilton’s bluesy bass set the tone for Parler's vocal gusto, Clay Ross’ masterful electric guitar, Charlton Singleton’s crisp trumpet and Quentin Baxter’s ever-riveting percussion.
Thus charged, the group finished the set with its giddy titular tune, “Ranky Tanky," underscoring the global commonality of feeling pain, and inducing the audience to come together to chase it away, Gullah style.
After intermission, we were met with a second pops-friendly medley made to please. Departing wholly from Gullah terrain once more, the CSO's elegant, sure "Duke Ellington Fantasy" offered head-bobbing bits of "Caravan," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore," "Sophisticated Lady" and "Take the A Train."
Ranky Tanky's second set was then off and running with "Stand By Me," with the orchestra's string section lending a mystical flavor, while Parler's grit-inflected take kept it grounded. She softened into "Go to Sleep" before the group tore into an exuberant, speedy "Let Me Be," given winsome lift by the woodwinds and a rousing race of strings.
In the deceptively coined "Beat Em Down," orchestral strains enfolded its contemporary sound. Ranky Tanky took on the song "Green Sally" without the orchestra's accompaniment, bidding the house get up, raise hands and roll them. Finally, for the Gullah staple, "That's Alright," they brought back the big band, acknowledging the current level of stress, and, with a nod to Gullah faith, ensuring all that everything was going to be all right.
“Yes, we won a Grammy,” Singleton had said early in the evening, with a gesture encircling the crowd, his hometown community, “Because all that love and support has been with us throughout the whole process and we just are very thankful to all of you for all of it.”
The evening was sweet payback indeed, for both the beaming artists and the beaming crowd. As I took it in, the thought flashed through my head that our present pandemic may well deem the show a last go for the Gaillard in the coming weeks. Sure enough, the following day the venue announced the hall's closure until April 16.
In the meantime, I'll relive the concert through the CSO's taping, if only for a close-up of Bekker's perma-grin over his great luck in landing such a gig.
I suggest you do, too. It will uplift you, while reminding you how very much we have to look forward to when Charleston's fine musicians can again sound our halls.