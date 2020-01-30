Those under the impression that the venerable violin is the sole domain of tuxedo-clad classical musicians have another plink coming. And they were most assuredly not among audiences last Friday at a pair of concurrent violin-centric concerts in Charleston.

Whether soaring through jazz standards at the hands of the acclaimed improvisational violinist Regina Carter, or wired and mixed a la local composer and violinist Seth G., the instrument demonstrated its versatility, abiding appeal and the capacity to elicit unbridled pleasure in divergent, yet utterly uplifting ways.

By way of the Charleston Jazz Festival, the raring-to-go Regina Carter Quintet infused Charleston Music Hall with a performance as ecstatic as it was excellent. The sixth annual festival now stretches over four days, folding in locals, hosting headliners and even offering a closing showcase for young performers.

From the moment the much-acclaimed MacArthur "genius grant" recipient let loose the first ebullient sound, it was clear that she was going to take us to rare, resplendent places, ably abetted by Carla Cook on vocals, Brandon McCune on piano and Hammond B3, Chris Lightcap on bass and Alvester Garnett on drums.

For a merry, up-tempo “Squatty Roo,” Carter's quicksilver bow zipped and frolicked over her strings with fastidious, giddy verve, whipping up sheer happiness with masterful alacrity. A dreamy “When I Grow Too Old to Dream" paid homage to Stuff Smith and Nat King Cole. An innovative “Undecided” utterly reimagined Ella Fitzgerald's classic. Through these and more, Carter delivered joy and heart, capped by her own urging at the end for us all to let love win.

Sated but energized, I then made a dash for a non-festival-related offering at Queen Street Playhouse, as crowds filed back in for the second set of Seth G. A Charleston composer and violinist, the artist amplifies his strings and mixes them with backing tracks and DJ loops. The result is an effusive, upbeat sound centered on those wondrously worked strings.

A house packed largely with thirty-something men was as enthusiastic in its booming, loving support as it was in its courteousness of less emotive audience members, shifting so as not to block the view of seated patrons, smiling at passersby.

It's no wonder the artist performed songs from his new album "Heartstrings," which fuses genres including electronic, hip-hop, pop and R&B, with a similar enthusiasm, one matched with polish and passion. On Friday, these songs were accompanied by evocative videos that captured sweeping, luxe Charleston scenes, from windswept waterways to sleek modish structures to iconic Holy City spots.

At times, he enlisted friends to play with him, such as celebrated electric violinist Daniel D. and vocalist Mary Gilmore (who like Carter's vocalist, Carla Cook, is a high school friend).

In the smooth, effusive “Paradise,” the artist exuberantly plays atop the Folly Beach pier and standing on the sand before its rolling surf. In “Caught Up,” his video situates him and featured rapper Roan at a posh Lowcountry manse, complete with marshy expanse, to-die-for pool and vibrant graffiti art.

Most poignant was the artist's final song, the tender, rich “My Moment.” In it, he samples encouraging words from his father, Rodgers Gilliard (the artist's birth name is Seth Gilliard). An accompanying video splices years of performance footage taken by his father through the years, including a preteen, suited up young Seth performing with the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra as well as footage of the present-day Seth G. holding forth on the steps of Charleston's US Customhouse.

It also offered an apt segue to the Charleston Jazz Festival's Sunday Family Jazz Day at North Charleston's Revive Charleston — Faith Church, when middle school and high school musicians comprised a high-energy seven-school lineup.

When Charleston School of the Arts wrapped up, David Carter, Charleston Jazz's director of education and outreach, took the stage along with music and artistic Robert Lewis, breaking the big news that the Charleston's own Ranky Tanky had just won a Grammy for their regional roots album "Good Time."

The Grammy is the product of musical outpourings made possible by the fertile ground here in Charleston, whether by cultivating talent from Ranky Tanky to Seth G. or attracting phenoms like Detroit native-gone-stratospheric Carter through an ambitious festival.

It speaks volumes for Charleston’s musical past, present and continued promise. But, forget speaking. I'd prefer that one of the fine violinists who elevated last weekend take to those strings, offering testament in his or her own impassioned, inimitable style.