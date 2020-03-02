Review: In Charleston Symphony's 'Scheherazade' program, East and West collide and conjoin

This past week at Charleston Gaillard Center, East met West in ways that both sharpened the senses and simply stunned. Charleston Symphony was out in full vibrant force for its latest Masterworks concert, which featured composers whose works wrangled contrasting cultures, geographic and otherwise.

Titled "Scheherazade," the mesmerizing, ambitious evening took on three distinct orchestral works, which together demonstrated the ways in which a piece of music can reconcile strikingly different approaches to art and to life.

Those works were, in order of performance, Igor Stravinsky's "Song of the Nightingale," Leonard Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms" and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade, Op. 35."

First, we landed in, yes, China, a country certainly front-and-center of late. Long before its global dominance and recent health crisis, Stravinsky had tried his hand at plumbing its pentatonic music. "Song of the Nightingale" is his 1917 work that may not have caused quite the Sturm und Drang of his notoriously unsettling "Rite of Spring," which when it debuted turned concertgoers on their ear and into full ire, but his Eastern-inflected piece was far from warmly received at its launch, either.

Before raising his baton, conductor Ken Lam (a native of Hong Kong) cited its setting head-on, introducing the work with a good-natured assurance that only the sounds of China were present in the hall.

Elephant thus banished from the concert hall, the orchestra struck up Stravinsky's symphonic poem — the composer's first opera — which was then transformed into a Ballets Russes work of choreography by Sergei Diaghilev at Paris Opera (complete with costumes by Henri Matisse).

In four movements, we embark on our first push-me, pull-you of East and West, ancient and modern, and all through that titular nightingale. The pet bird of a Chinese emperor, the nightingale is met with some literally stiff competition when his human is gifted with a mechanical version of his species, one that can be wound up to trill on command.

As the composer slips the Chinese scale into a Western construct, we are in a tweet-off between flute-as-living-bird and oboe-as-robot. In its day, the piece likely would have served as a bracing statement in a world increasingly motorized, and it strikes still, considering currently battles of bots and men.

From there, we switched cultural underpinnings entirely, by way of Leonard Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms." The 1965 choral composition that followed from the artist's "Kaddish Symphony," which references the Jewish prayer, is also reflective of Jewish culture, with three movements sung in Hebrew and comprised of well-known Psalms such as Psalm 100 (Think "Make a joyful noise unto the Lord") and Psalm 23 ("The Lord is my shepherd").

To do so, the orchestra brought out the soul-stirring countertenor Daniel Moody, as well as Robert Taylor's impressive College of Charleston Concert Choir, both performing to lulling, ethereal effect. At the same time, however, the work cants contemporary (well, contemporary 1960s) with strains of Bernstein's Broadway bona fides emerging throughout. There are dramatic, dreamy sweeps of violins and brassy assertions as the orchestra traverses sonic realms bridging the sacred and secular.

And then there is that "Scheherazade," Rimsky-Korsakov's sultry, effusive show-stopper that demonstrates how gloriously two worlds can converge, as the lushness is restrained, and power seductively softened, time and again.

Inspired by "One Thousand and One Nights," the composer's 1888 work carries the listener through four movements, through the story sea of Sinbad's ship, the tale of Prince Kalandar, that of the young prince and princess and finally the epic festival in Baghad and ending.

The agency is deepened by concert master Yuriy Bekker's yearning strings, which keen into the Arabian nights while Lam drives and drives the phenomenal orchestra, harnessing all that longing, passion and power, as musicians stand apart and come roaring together in utter, wondrous uproar.

By the evening's end, I was spent and sated. From past times and faraway places, there was the unbridled rigor and daring of three composers willing to encompass the world in their art. And there was also the extraordinary orchestra who delivered it to the present with gusto and world-class artistry right on Charleston's doorstep, safe and sound.