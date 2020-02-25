Review: From SC to Brooklyn and back, Donnetta Lavinia Grays returns with drama

What does it take for a young Southern girl to emerge intact and in triumph in the face of a complex, fractured world? Such is the struggle for 11-year-old Sam, the central character of "About Last Night and the Other Night," the tender, elegant play now on stage at the College of Charleston's Emmett Robinson Theatre.

The same question could be applied to Sam's creator, Donnetta Lavinia Grays. Raised in Columbia and schooled at the College of Charleston, the Brooklyn-based playwright and actor ("Law and Order: SVU" and "The Sopranos") has of late received much recognition for her affecting coming-of-age drama spanning Brooklyn and a Southern town.

While not autobiographical per se, the playwright's trajectory is the same, and her solid footing in both realms is both evident and resonant in "Last Night and the Night Before." After making its premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in February 2019, it now finds the 1999 CofC alumna back on campus through her work.

The production represents one of a series of family-focused productions presented this season by the college's Department of Theatre and Dance (and running concurrently with a production of Caridad Svich's "Spark").

Guest director Nakeisha Daniel, a Charleston-based, Brooklyn friend of Grays, shepherds a play well-suited for the mainly undergraduate ensemble. In subject matter, it gets at the apt nub of striking out from home, leaving or finding family and tracing memory along the way. And, in terms of casting, the drama doesn't stretch a suspension of disbelief for student performers.

Translation: We are spared the requisite powdered hair and grease pencil wrinkles that often aim to age up fresh-faced freshmen, and thus have a show that works for the broader community. It should be noted that the college's acting students regularly feed into companies around town, so it's well worth getting to know them. (Full disclosure: Many moons ago, I was among them.)

This production ages down from college, too, and does so to poignant end by importing the transfixing seventh-grader Lanche Woods to play Sam. A little girl lost in her own world, she whiles away her hours on a Brooklyn stoop as her family falls apart and re-forms.

Sam has arrived with her unstable mother Monique (the fittingly shifty Harlem Farr) at the Brooklyn apartment of her aunt Rachel (Trinity Griffin) and Rachel's wary partner Nadima (Madison Bailey). Mother and daughter have driven up overnight from Georgia, though the wheres and whys of their flight shift and change as quickly as the hand games Sam plays. We, too, shift with the facts, traveling back in time to Sam's parents' courtship and other grim events that have led them to the present.

Through those increasingly jaded hand games, sweetly, rhythmically singing and slapping, Sam weathers her lot of being shuttled from one would-be parent to another. At once distant and childlike, she remains somewhat hazy about what has happened to her father (the charming Gee Barber), whom she adores, and about what is to become of a mother who never really was one.

As Griffin's forthright, convincing Rachel makes sense of what happened and determines what is to become of Sam, Bailey's increasingly discomfited Nadima becomes the odd one out in her own home, chucked aside by her partner's messy, sticky blood ties. At the same time, we unpack all the messy stuff of Sam's lost innocence, too, an innocence fallen prey to both nature, with her approaching adolescence, and nurture, with the fraught undoing of her drug-addled mother.

There were times when the cast lost the fight with the theater's ambient noise, thus muffling the lines of a finely wrought script. At other times, as I rooted for their characters, I also rooted for the performers to gain the full self-possession that comes with age or experience.

This all played out on scenic designer Victoria Leatherman's effective set, propping up a Brooklyn apartment on the base of a large tree root, and with smart costumes by student costume designer Morgan Clinton.

Mainly, I was heartened by the playwright's journey, giving a new group of College of Charleston student actors meaty, meaningful fare. Speak to any Charleston-based playwright, and you may also learn more about the drama of actually getting a play to the stage in Charleston.

With that in mind, it's hard not to note the parallels between Grays and Sam. Both mine Southern roots from a new home in a faraway borough, whether trying their hand at childhood games or carefully constructing a work that mines the aching fragility and inevitable undoing of childhood.

Here's to them both continuing to emerge whole and wholly triumphant — and to always, if only for a visit, finding their way back home.