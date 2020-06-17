One of the most enduring symbols of the American Dream is the white picket fence. Straight, white and topped off with some decorative nod, its pickets were meant to stand astride, perky and alert, demarking manicured green lawns and framing blue skies.

This ubiquitous wood sliver of Americana amassed its full metaphoric weight in the late 1940s, signifying the country’s much-touted prosperity and opportunity. It has, in fact, drawn its whitewashed line since first separating the free from the enslaved in colonial days.

Certainly, that is what Charleston-based artist Fletcher Williams III sees when he peers between these deceptively simple slats that welcome some with fanfare while barring others wholly.

Pickets form the thrust of “Promiseland,” the artist's site-specific exhibition now on view at the Aiken-Rhett House through July 15. Co-curated by the artist and Kelly S. Turner, the show is meant to disrupt this historically complex symbol while also offering inroads with which to engage with the American South.

And while pickets may best realize their promise by staying put, there is nothing static about this exhibition. It moves throughout the Aiken-Rhett House grounds and is folded into a self-guided audio tour app. It spans spaces that once housed both the enslavers and the enslaved in separate, if proximate, quarters.

It does so by keeping those pickets in constant motion, rearranging them and redirecting them in installations, sculptures and works of acrylic on paper. Each sheds new light on these historic spaces like the constantly shifting sun that fades its fraying drawing room fabrics. At the same time, both this centuries-old history and our nation's recent events inform the exhibition.

Even the media making up much of the work moves through time, its oxidizing metal, its sun-bleached palmetto fronds, its ever-weathering wood. Surely that Spanish moss used to burnish the acrylic paintings with its wisps of black has changed since it graced the paper.

And, as Williams' work is wont to do, it metes the organic and the rough-hewn in formalistic compositions, with the linear and the free-form in striking concert, one impulse never quite getting the better of the other but peacefully coexisting.

Now, on with the show. From the main gates, we first encounter the enslaved quarters and workhouses, an entrance intentionally passing those buildings that Williams said was in keeping with the preferences of planters keen to show off such affluence.

In the work yard between the two buildings in which the enslaved lived and worked is “Homestead,” a previous work by Williams featuring a small house made from salvaged tin roofing and wood. It is flanked by a new companion installation, “Work Garden,” which lines up sculptures referencing yard art, which are made from bricks found on the grounds that hold Palmetto fronds, bleached and swaying and rustling like agricultural fields animated with workers.

On the second floor of the enslaved quarters is “Pickets,” a black-and-graphite sculpture that lurches from a constrained room once housing around eight people. In it, figurative pickets as tall as 7 feet tower and hunch, contorted by lack of space in some sort of grim dance, an agonizing round of Twister offering a discomfiting sense of the confinement of its inhabitants.

From there, it’s on to the main house. A sly nod to its contents looms from a large window in the upstairs dining room directly facing the room containing “Pickets.” In it, a drawing features pickets meeting from the top and bottom, blocking all access to the riches within. Once inside, the downstairs cellar room hums with “Anonymous Portraits,” a video projection of drawings of the pickets appearing as featureless faces that darkly glow, apparition-like, on crumbling, dank walls.

Ascending, reclaimed pickets are lined up in orderly sequence up stairwells, in sharp relief to the turned wood balusters. The grand rooms throughout the house are then transformed by large-scale works rendered from ink applied with Spanish moss hanging before walls on mounted frames. In the double parlor front room, once-lavish walls hold two figurative portraits of pickets, mournful and slumped (adding to the manse’s other portraits, which feature the likes of John C. Calhoun).

In the second parlor room, a two-sided, 6-by-6-foot drawing settles within windows with grand architectural, wooden flourishes, the work of the enslaved who once carved them. Asserting itself within the vestiges of faded antebellum finery, it teems with pickets of various tones of black, gray and white that seem to advance en masse into the room, calling to mind the recent protests which have also broken through with their own intended disruption. On the other side, pickets against a glorious sky blue pile in a haphazard jumble.

In the dining hall, there is the other side of the mounted drawing whose reverse was visible from the yard. It is pulled up to the head of the table, with its pickets parting ways like the run of seats along the table itself, offering plenty of access to all who break bread.

There are more, too. On the piazza, the artist’s previously shown “Gift to a Gardener” is a shroud of palmetto roses woven into fronds top a rusted tin roof. Upstairs in the bedchambers, the pickets are wrested apart to reveal that ever-hopeful blue, rearranged in an uplifting circle radiating outward. In an adjacent drawing room, a piece called “Eden” shows them gathering and intertwining, giving way to blue.

All in all, "Promiseland" is a stunner, one that underscores how artists may be the ones most suited to face down the South's problematic history. At once utterly provocative and irresistibly elegant, Williams confidently makes his case like an expertly tailored velvet hammer, uprooting that centuries-old fence one unbudging slat at a time.

It’s worth it to point out that the early denizens of the urban plantation-turned-historic site were likely forbiddingly selective on who may gain entrance. In its efforts to be inclusive, entrance to the exhibition is free on weekends to any visitor who lives in a ZIP codes starting with “294.”