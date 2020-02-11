Review: Do let the Pigeon drive the touring musical at Charleston’s Gaillard

Anyone who spends a fair amount of time with young kids may have made acquaintance with a certain irrepressible, irresistible pigeon. He is the title character who drives the Pigeon children’s book series, a contemporary classic created by author and illustrator Mo Willems.

Since his launch in 2003, the whimsically rendered urban bird has roosted in the sweet spot of a beginning reader's psyche. For starters, like its intended audience of 2- to 6-year-old children, Pigeon is focused on indulging his impulses, no matter how ill-advised they may be. These include the urge to drive a bus, bogart a hot dog and lay claim to a puppy.

Also of note is how Willems enlists these readers to mitigate the Pigeon's pitch level of jonesing. They have been charged to forbid him from satisfying such inclinations with a loud, authoritative and frequent “No!” As the one-track bird implores, cajoles, reasons and resorts to full-on melt-downs, young kids are finally empowered to turn the tables and, delightfully drunk with newfound power, dole out those “no’s."

Such was the understanding when I entered the Charleston Gaillard Center with my husband and our daughter Beatrice, a first-grader and utter Pigeon-head, for “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” We were primed for plenty of antics on both sides of the proscenium as befits both the Pigeon and his fan base.

The production, presented by Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour, was co-written by Willems working with his longtime collaborator Tom Warburton (executive producer of Disney Jr.’s "Muppet Babies"). It features a musical score, complete with emotional arc, by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

The Gaillard regularly brings in kids' shows, and we have seen a few. With touring productions fanning out through the country, they are an industry in and of themselves, offering families a pleasant activity that often leverages a child's affection for certain characters. They also serve as a manageable introduction to staged productions, one that will hopefully continue through a child's formative years and into adulthood.

These shows have run the gamut at the Gaillard. We saw a magical reimagining of Margaret Wise Brown’s “Goodnight, Moon” and “The Runaway Bunny” created by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. There was “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” a Trolley-centric, on-brand staging of the popular animated PBS series based on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The Gaillard also hosts groups of schoolchildren at local productions. Last fall, I sat in, cross-legged, with a group of school kids on the Gaillard stage for "Sweetgrass Salt Marsh," an utterly engaging immersion in Lowcountry flora and fauna created by Storytree Children's Theatre.

And on Sunday there was Pigeon, felted in his trademark light blue and animated and singing at the hand of gray-garbed performer/puppeteer Sylvern Groomes Jr. The all-important bus, blown up and true to the bold-lined, amiable Willems illustrations, was centered in a paneled, square opening, hosting the usual Pigeon entourage, among them Duckling, Hot Dog Vendor, The Bus Driver and others.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Coming in on the slim side of 60 minutes, the show glides from one number to the next, as Pigeon asserts his rights and falls short of his desires. The songs are both jovial and palatable. The energetic, upbeat cast gamely sang on despite sound design, which at times delivered playback that muted the singers. Both score and story succeeded at holding the audience's attention, a notoriously tough crowd in that regard, give or take a toddler trundling up the aisle.

In a humor-inflected opening song, the Pigeon bemoans, "I never get to do anything," with lines like "It's all so insulting/Look, I started molting." In another upbeat number he insistently pleas, "Can I drive the bus?," to which the cast delivers those celebrated no's. A self-reflective song about being broken finds the Pigeon full of sorrow, mulling his frequently thwarted goals.

What didn't quite make it to the Gaillard stage was that fabulously rapscallion aspect of the Pigeon that so enthralls kids engaging with the books. It is as if someone sprinkled chamomile on his hot dog, and I suspect that someone was Willems himself.

I can't help wondering, too, why the production chose not to make the show more participatory when it was such an ingenious part of the reading experience. It would no doubt have been a hit with squirming kids, who would likely have jumped at the chance to tell that Pigeon to simmer down.

Perhaps a kinder, gentler, soul-searching Pigeon is more palatable to today's parents than the character who first took off in 2003. While he does lob some funny quips, he is not quite the incorrigible hoot of the early bird. Still, a nice time was had by many a family, clipped wings notwithstanding. The Pigeon, it seems, abides.