As the decibel level intensifies on the 350th anniversary of that fateful foothold at Charles Towne Landing that was the first step in Charleston's founding, many among us are all ears for anything concerning the latter part of the 17th century.

In light of this, the Bach Society of Charleston is surely relishing its current status in this year's cultural conversation. Born in 1685, Johann Sebastian Bach was in his heyday, infusing European courts with his baroque compositions, just as Charleston was coming into its own as a cultured colony with the fine arts infusing the chambers of posh homes and gathering places.

Once such arts hub is the Charleston Library Society, which was established in 1748 as a private lending library for the well-heeled culturati and has taken up residence in its King Street home since 1914.

As luck would have it, the building's cavernous main room, tricked out with its marbled harlequin floors and recently refurbished grand Palladian windows, also offers exceptional acoustics that regularly delight Charleston's impressive wealth of accomplished musicians, many of whom are delighted to perform chamber music concerts there due to the room's excellent acoustics.

Those who play with the Bach Society are among them, regularly performing there and doing so by authentically going for baroque with the use of period instruments. At the "Bachanalia" concert there on Thursday evening, the instruments included Giovanni, a baroque cello made in 1690. It was played by Phoebe Carrai, who counts among her many bona fides her role as a faculty member of the Julliard School in New York.

Giovanni was in the fine company of a fetching and pert period harpsichord, which was patterned from a Zuckerman kit after the 17th-century version. On Thursday, it was in the capable hands of Charleston's own Daniel Sansone, director of music and organist at First Scots Presbyterian Church.

There was also another instrument in the mix, though this one was of the human variety: the utterly gorgeous and gulp-begetting voice of Charleston countertenor Ricard Bordas. His instrument may also have been created a bit more recently than Giovanni, but the vocalist's ability to soulfully channel centuries-old compositions was as historically credible.

Together and apart, the trio and their instruments delivered six pieces to a rapt, packed house that stretched nearly the length of the room. The pieces, which were chosen for their intimate nature, were curated around an anagram of Bach, with the titular composer's surname, as well as that of Tomaso Albinoni, Antonio Caldara and George Frideric Handel.

With sublimely centered emotional pull, Carrai led the charge with "Cello Suite no. 1 in G Major; BWV 1007," coaxing from Giovanni all manner of feelings from the ruminative allemande to the merrily robust courante and the culminating upbeat jig. She was then joined by Bordas for "Dall Arco d'Un Bel Ciglio," who masterfully, movingly alternated recitatives and arias, availing of his heart-aching voice to resplendent effect.

From there, Sansone delivered two works by Handel, "Chaconne in F Major, JWV for harpsichord" and "Fugue in F Major, HMV 611 for harpsichord." Bordas and Carrai followed with Caldera's "Soffri Mio Caro Alcino," which poignantly mines the failings of a jealous heart.

Carrai then ended the concert on a note of hope by way of Bach's "Sarabande from Cello Suite no. 4 in E flat major, BMV 1010," sharing her own express desire that we move into 2020 with a similarly resonant hope for peace.

The combined efforts of these three fine musicians certainly offered much promise for an uplifting year to come, and did so by channeling a past as old as Charleston (and, at times, while battling with the insistent hum of the building's air system or pausing to allow a motorcycle on steroids to aggressively zoom by).

For those whose abiding hope is to experience the same classical riches in Charleston sometime soon, there is auspicious news. At the podium prior to the concert, Bach Society board member Susan Sully trumpeted the society's 2020 Bach Festival, which celebrates the 350th at Charles Towne Landing with concerts at three downtown churches.

It is my hope you'll consider doing so.