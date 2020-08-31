Review: At Charleston's Gibbes, a collection comes together to break a silence

How the Gibbes Museum of Art arrived at its latest exhibition is a story in and of itself. When the pandemic upended a scheduled show, chief curator and Executive Director Angela Mack fast-tracked another in discussion involving the Charleston-based collection of artist Jonathan Green and his studio partner Richard Weedman.

Green and Weedman literally handed over the keys to said collection, which was was stored nearby. The Gibbes team then scoured its contents to select 49 works from a possible 1,300 (chipping in with cataloging work).

While the collection may have landed in Charleston when the two moved here, its creation encompasses many miles and more than a few long flights. It started when the two met in Chicago during the time Green was a student at the Art Institute of Chicago.

He shared with Weedman his ardor for marginalized artists whose modern and contemporary works represented the African diaspora. Many had gained a fleeting spotlight by way of the Public Works of Art Project of the Works Progress Administration (WPA). When it was defunded, their works were scattered in warehouses and elsewhere. According to Weedman, some were slotted for destruction to avoid storage costs. Mack said others were distributed to leading museums of the time, including the Gibbes.

At the urging of Weedman, Green would regularly hop on a plane from Chicago to locate the artists, forge relationships and retrieve works the two feared would have otherwise languished in obscurity in some relative's attic.

For the next 40 years, the two aimed to fill in this nation's most glaring artistic gaps, and by its breadth and depth transform the canon. It thus hews to the exhibition's title, "Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman," which runs through Jan. 10, 2021.

Many artists of those works were later more widely championed, among them Elizabeth Catlett, Charles White, Ralph Arnold, James Denmark and Margaret Burroughs. Others achieved early and lasting recognition, such as Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence and Ernest Crichlow.

Green and Weedman often mined the artistic treasures of the American South, collecting regionally inspired works by Louisiana's Clementine Hunter and South Carolina's William H. Johnson. They went South from there, too, adding Cuban artists including Raimundo Martin, Yaciel Martinez and, more recently, Reynier Llanes, Green's protege.

Yes, there is ample vibrancy, as the show's title also promises. There is the warm pink sky and smiling yellow house of Hunter's 1975 oil work "Folks at Home." There are the layered, brilliant bursts in Sam Gilliam's works, including his 1972 "Zoo Again." There is the swirling palette of famed colorist Arnold's 1974 "Growth — A Life Symbol." There is also the saturated descending green of Felrath Hines' "Green Lake" and the truest of blues in Alma Thomas's abstract.

Yet, in many works, that vibrancy is tempered by something less assertive, but more arresting still: the inscrutability of its subjects, whose interior lives are at once on vivid display and at the same time out of reach.

Thus, William S. Carter's 1985 oil on masonite work "Yvonne" may top its subject in a canary yellow turban, but her red-tinged, soulful eyes assure us there is far more to her story. Crichlow's 2002 lithograph "New Dreams" portrays a young girl in a rose-colored dress gazing sideways to something beyond the frame, but the female figure toiling in a field behind her shares a bracing backstory.

The same holds true for Hugh Lee-Smith's 1994 "Summertime," which in watercolor and graphite on paper depicts a lone Black man sitting on a green park bench, reflecting on a view obscured to us by a battery wall but for three billowing flags in a serene blue summer sky. Bearden's 1983 "Dockside Market" also shows a summery seaside vista, with featureless faces that are equally remote. Green's 2011 "Fishing Spot" similarly shows a hatted figure, back to the viewer, striking out solo for a vivid blue inlet.

Those colors inhabit a sinister aspect in works like Lawrence's 1987 "The Capture," with an abstracted figure at the moment of apprehension head down, eyes wide.

And yes, there are muted tones, too. "SOS," a 2012 work of Cuban artist Reynier Llanes, reflects the rich brown of its medium, Cuban coffee on paper, to portray the artist as immigrant, holding fast to a tire, paintbrush in hand, adrift in a roiling sepia sea. And others are present, too, who would not be viewed as marginalized nor emblematic of the African. Color-centric artist Milton Avery makes an appearance in the show with his 1950 "Bird on One Foot," given new context mounted aside Jimmy Lee Suddeth's "Rooster."

Still, the beating heart and connective tissue of this show is the family. In works spanning eras, stylistic modes and media, the family portraits are often imbued with a pervasive dignity and poise that telegraphs rich, unspoken reserves of shared experience.

In Catlett's 1992 "New Generation," a father shares a loving gaze with a toddler son sporting a bright red sweater. Johnson's 1943 "Southern Family Series" brings on the color but flattens the forms. Denmark's 1987 lithograph on paper "The Family" uses primary reds, blues and yellows to energize a lively exchange. Burroughs' 1986 "The Family" features another family in black and white, soberly staring ahead.

The events of this summer have heightened perspectives of those who often eluded mainstream acclaim, particularly during their peak as artists. Together, these 49 works do much to build that legacy. Its works often convey a mighty silence, one that is often palpable in subjects whose eyes speak volumes. Presenting them together, the exhibition does much to break that silence.

By offering such a candid vantage, "Building a Legacy" also offers a new lens on tireless, well-trod life's work of Green and Weedman, as curated by the Gibbes. On that note: the Gibbes is also hoping the art can serve as a springboard for community exchange through surrounding programming.

In one singular show, it is stunningly clear these stories have long been told with masterful artistry, great vibrancy and emotional depth, whether or not we have chosen to look.