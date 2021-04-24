Restless and inventive Charleston families are breaking out, revving up and going mobile

Diane Conradi had a mission.

The Montana resident, who is my childhood friend, wanted to spend quality time with her adventure-loving mother back in Charleston.

There were, however, a heap of roadblocks.

First, the pandemic had nixed the usual modus operandi of the travel-happy, intrepid Conradi family, who are known to enjoy frequent excursions to far flung places, from birding in the Galapagos to safaris in Kenya and Tanzania.

However, at 83, her mother, Sandra Conradi, was in the riskier COVID-19 category. That, coupled with the fact she is no longer driving, meant Conradi, a former chief medical examiner for Charleston County, had little chance to venture out.

Her daughter found a fix called Dusty. It is a 1990 Roadtrek Class-B recreational vehicle, which she spotted online from a Mount Pleasant seller, reasoning it would offer the two a safe, comfortable way to get out of the house and into South Carolina state parks.

After hatching the plan in Montana, she sent her sister Elaine to inspect.

“If it’s drivable and Mom could travel in it, just buy it,” she said. It was, and she did, for $6,000.

Revved-up sales

It turns out the Conradi's aren’t the only family unit I know going mobile. Where I once heard tell mainly of London theater trips or Rhine River cruises, I am now catching wind of the latest escapades of accidental road warriors. They are pulling out of driveways throughout the Charleston area with beds and breakfast in tow.

Since the pandemic hit, recreational vehicle sales have been largely reported as soaring. According to the RV Industry Association, February RV sales were up 30 percent — a record high for that month.

“RV shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach record highs as the industry continues its over 40 years of long-term growth,” RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby said. “We expect consumers to continue to turn to RVs not only because they allow people to recreate responsibly, but also because RVs allow people the freedom to live a fun, active outdoor lifestyle.”

The options widely diverge from Dusty, a three-decades-old fixer-upper. Among other models acquired are sleek, gleaming retro Airstream caravans and even a revamped yellow school bus.

Wedded bliss

Take Reese Moore, a Charleston-based professional photographer who recently tied the knot with Logan Sease. Since then, the newlyweds have set out on RV-powered getaways in the Southeast.

“The pandemic was absolutely a factor,” said Moore. “It forced us to change our wedding plans and then scrap our honeymoon in October. So we ended up renting a camper instead and doing a road trip for the honeymoon. After that Logan was hooked.”

The two were so enamoresd with the experience that they purchased an Airstream Basecamp. Now, she devotes a section of her environmentally conscious blog, Compost and Cava (compostandcava.com) to her so-called "Basecamp Adventures."

In her blog, she shares armchair-worthy snaps and conversational quips about the trips and user-friendly tips on the Basecamp she describes as “basically a life-sized Polly Pocket for outdoorsy millennials.”

Recent RV camping trips have landed them in the Florida Keys, at Sideways Farm & Brewery in Etowah, N.C., and in South Carolina at Lake Jocassee at Devil’s Fork State Park.

"I think it's honestly the sense of adventure and getting 'out there,' " said Moore. "Both of our jobs tie us to a computer all day, so there's a lot of appeal in the open road and waking up under the trees."

Plus, they are able to enjoy their travel with the other key family member: an Australian Shepherd named Gatsby.

Depending on the destination, the couple hikes or kayaks or kicks around — and, in the case of the brewery, samples on-site craft beer. They cook up hearty breakfasts outdoors on a griddle and take in waterside vistas. They check out nearby attractions and local fare. At night, they’ve even been known to set up a projector and pull up the camp chairs for private alfresco screening.

School bus tune-up

Another childhood friend, Martha Walters, has brought new chic to an old yellow school bus, styling it in pinks and purples and anointing it Stella.

The Mount Pleasant resident, who is co-owner of Two Cumberland, an eclectic clothing boutique on King Street, is ever the trend-setter, having gone mobile well before pandemic prompts.

A mother of three college-aged daughters, Walters shares their penchant for live music, particularly in the form of large-scale festivals. To travel to the events with ease and in style, the Walters bought their 42-foot Blue Bird school bus a couple of years back, enlisting Meadors Inc. to custom-build it as a chic eight-bed sleeper.

The interior is now far more fabulous than its former school days, fashioned with fuchsia velvet futon couches and pops of bright pillows sharing feel-good messages. The repainted exterior got a Grateful Dead-inspired lightening bolt, as well as a rendition of the band's signature dancing bear on its stop sign.

In festival times, Walters has been known to team up with similarly inclined mothers and children, sporting cut-off jeans, tie dye shirts or the like, and festival-fashionable accessories, with the group coming together in the most with-it cross-generational happening ever to stream through my social media feed.

“It was a way for me to spend time with my girls,” Walters said.

Stella has also been known to tailgate with Walters and her husband John at football games for Wofford College where two of their daughters attend, and also serves a guesthouse for the family.

Pre-pandemic, the Walters entourage rolled Stella into the 2019 Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., for its mega marquee lineup of Phish, Childish Gambino, Solange and The Avett Brothers. Walters is now on the watch for news of reemerging festivals, so Stella can roll there once more.

"Bonnaroo has been moved to September," she adds, with palpable enthusiasm.

There are others from Charleston, too.

Natalie and Abigail Rodriguez are a married pair from Charleston who coined themselves Nat and Abi, a lesbian van life couple. Together, they saved up money to hit the road full time in 2019, and have been traveling throughout North America in a self-built 2004 Sprinter Van 2500 named Towanda with their two dogs Bear and Peluche.

They share their journey in a YouTube series, "Let's Play Ride and Seek," as well as in images taken by Abigail, who is a photographer, via letsplayrideandseek.com.

A day with Dusty

When I met Conradi on a surf side spot at Edisto Beach State Park, it became clear there was far more to tricking out Dusty than meets the eye, though the curtains Conradi had sewn from bargain-basement fabric were certainly eye-catching.

A seasoned camper, Conradi was up to speed on the RV's propane stove, but found a learning curve with the dated electrical hookups and water closet protocols. Hiring a serviceman, he, too, was unfamiliar with the workings due to Dusty's dotage.

Conradi instead was left largely to her own devices — primarily her mobile device. So she unearthed Facebook groups and YouTube videos to sort it out.

“The Facebook group was the bomb,” she said. “I just took pictures of it with whatever questions I had and I would usually get an answer within an hour.”

The locations, however, were far more navigable, as Conradi knows more about state parks than your average bear. An environmental lawyer, she also founded Montana State Parks Foundation, which seeks to improve the visitor experiences there. She was also appointed to the first state parks and recreation board by the governor.

“They have facilities and they are set up well for camping of all ages,” she said, noting the appeal of such convenience for her mother. "If she doesn't have a way to plug in her electric blanket, it's not happening."

Thus far, the Conradis have thoroughly enjoyed the trips, setting up camp at numerous South Carolina parks, among them Edisto State Beach Park, Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park, which is their favorite.

They opt for those that are near the beach, and once there, they cook and eat on their own. They wake up to see the sun rise over the shore, then hunt for shells, watch for birds and take lengthy hikes.

On the beach, combing through a bounty of sea-smoothed shells Conradi talked about state parks and how they are in South Carolina and the importance of public-private partnerships in preserving what little is left in the state.

"These little postage stamps of this are very rare," she said.

Dusty has thus offered her a new way to engage with the state, in addition to enjoying long stretches with her mother.

As for said mother, she was skeptical at first. She had never been camping, as her husband said he had no desire to voluntarily sleep outdoors after serving in the Army.

She feared "it would break down and we'd be in the middle of nowhere and what were we going to do then?" said Conradi, who wondered if they would be to manage the vehicle.

"I doubted it but I didn't tell her," her daughter said.

However, according to the once-wary senior Conradi, it has worked out very well and she looks forward to the outings.

That being said, the trick is getting the spot.

“Getting a reservation means getting a cancellation,” her daughter said. "The parks are mostly booked out a year in advance.”

The rangers she has spoken with said they have never seen such demand. That holds true back in Montana, too, where Conradi has seen reports of record numbers of visitors to state and national parks, including Yellowstone and Glacier.

"They are having to institute a reservation system in Glacier, which they’ve never done before,” she said.

But for Conradi, the sweat equity and reservation scrum have been well worth it.

“Both for myself, who enjoys being outside, and for my mom as an avid traveler and lifelong learner, those adventures provided a lifeline for her when she was locked down,” she said. ”It provided an opportunity that we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Prior to this, Conradi had never set foot in an RV before, inclined instead to rough it. That begs the question of whether she’ll hang on to Dusty moving forward.

“Absolutely. It’s way easier than backpacking. You can bring your bike with you and use your van as a base camp,” she said.

To my utter surprise, I find myself increasingly seeing the appeal of such an acquisition, particularly as a mother of a second grader, with national park visits in my not-too-distant future.

But I’ll start by sponging off the Conradis, which has already met with my daughter's profound respect. That is, if the family, and Dusty, will have me.