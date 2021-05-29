Question-and-Artist: Sarah Jarosz is set to play live music again (and eat oysters)

Since Sarah Jarosz first met a mandolin at the age of 10, the Texas-born singer-songwriter has kept her preternaturally gifted musical hands busy, subsequently expertly strumming the guitar, clawhammer banjo and octave mandolin too.

The Nashville-based Jarosz has been busy putting figurative pen to paper as well. Composing Americana, roots, bluegrass and folk songs, she has rolled them out in reflective, layered albums that are imbued with a grit and gravitas that seem to belie her youthful mien.

A song by Jarosz can settle into your soul like a Southern summer afternoon, ruminative and beautiful, mesmerizing and dense, holding its own measured, melancholic time at it abides moments of darkness and light.

It should be said that such artistic depth, skill and industry haven't gone unnoticed. Her albums and songs have swooped up a few big Grammy wins and more nominations still. Take her 2016 "Undercurrent," which won a pair of them, for Best Folk Album and for Best American Roots Performance for the song "House of Mercy."

Her 2020 "World On the Ground" then did the same in the Best Americana Album category.

But like so many musical artists over the past year, Jarosz's chance to perform the songs from that Grammy-winning album before a live audience was not on the pandemic's timetable, even though they may have been just the balm for a broken world.

That is, until Spoleto Festival USA 2021. On opening weekend, Jarosz again takes the stage, performing at Cistern Yard for two concerts.

Here, the artist shares thoughts on emerging from a year like no other:

Any new discoveries over the year?

"Many new discoveries! It’s the longest I’ve been in one place since I was a teenager, so I got to soak up the small joys of being in my new home in Nashville — cooking, baking, gardening, kayaking, meditating in the mornings, dialing up my cocktail-making skills."

Has the past year informed your creative process or any specific works?

"The time away from the road has given me a chance to dive back into albums that helped shape who I am as a musician. Revisiting songs and records that were instrumental in inspiring me … a lot of Tim O’Brien and James McMurtry."

What work are you most excited about sharing at Spoleto?

"All of it! This will be my first time playing my songs from 'World On The Ground' in front of an audience almost a year to the day after the album was released. Very excited to have John Leventhal (who produced the album) joining me for these shows, along with my band."

Any “silver lining” epiphanies of late?

"Finding joy in little things. Learning to take things as they come. Remembering to breathe."

Anything you’re hoping to do while in Charleston?

"Eat tons of oysters!"