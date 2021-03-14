Pure Theatre's spring offerings now underway in Charleston

True to its so-coined current "Season of Hope," this spring Pure Theatre is pushing through with three new plays to complete its 18th season after previously planned productions were scuttled by COVID constraints.

“Even under normal circumstances, I think that we’re always hopeful when planning a season, and this season is even called ‘Season of Hope,’” said Pure Theatre Artistic Director Sharon Graci. “But the conditions of producing work during the pandemic require us to make adjustments.”

In what has become almost standard operating procedure for arts organizations navigating an unprecedented industrywide pivot, the company was forced to change tack due to the ongoing closure of its space at Cannon Street Arts Center. And, even with an official announcement, Pure underscored that it is still ironing out details of its new programming, which will take the place of previously planned productions that were tabled.

"One year ago, Pure shuttered our doors, thinking that we would be back in operation around the end of May/beginning of June," Graci said. "We were so blissfully ignorant about where we were all headed, and the toll this virus would exact on our bodies, on our economy, on what exists of our national cohesion, and on our minds."

Nonetheless, the company persists in its optimism on continuing to offer theater to Charleston audiences by whatever means possible.

“We’re very excited about these plays,” Graci said. “They’re a mixture of plays that audiences have been asking us to bring back or that had limited festival runs at Pure. The programming also includes the South Carolina premiere of a one-person play that celebrates difference and acceptance.”

Plays announced for the remainder of Season 18 include "Stages," by the late David Lee Nelson, who was a Pure core ensemble member and playwright-in-residence; "Constellations," by Nick Payne; and, contingent on right approvals, "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey," by James Lecesne.

The first up is "Stages," a co-production with Riverside Theatre in Iowa City, Iowa, that made its premiere at the 2018 Piccolo Spoleto Festival. The work is based on Nelson's book "Hope in the Time of Chemo," a biographical collection of humorist essays examining his battle with Stage IV colon cancer. The acclaimed comedian, actor and playwright died last September. It is currently available for streaming through March 20.

From there, Pure then remounts playwright Nick Payne’s "Constellations," which received its Southeast regional premiere at Pure in 2016. Featuring the play’s original cast of Pure Core Ensemble Members Camille Lowman and Paul Rolfes, it is accompanied by composer/musician Bill Carson. Production plans include streaming performances beginning in late April 2021, with the hopes also of some limited live performances.

Pure would conclude Season 18 with the South Carolina premiere of "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey" by James Lecesne, presuming it receives rights to stage the play. Core Ensemble Member David Mandel would portray every character in a small Jersey Shore town as they unravel the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant 14-year-old boy who goes missing.

Previously planned programming for the season included Elaine Murphy’s "Little Gem," "Gloria: A Life" by Emily Mann, and "The Play That Goes Wrong" by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. Restrictions on streaming rights, cast size, and the overall scope of these productions make them better suited to in-person productions when the company resumes standard operations with a live audience.

Tickets for all of Pure's virtual programming during Season 18 are available to all for a Pay What You Will donation. To secure tickets and viewing links, patrons should visit the company’s website at puretheatre.org or call the theater at 843-723-4444.