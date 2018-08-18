Lately, there hasn’t been a need for irrigation, but that won’t last forever. Now might be the time to upgrade.
Basic irrigation controllers can be programmed to operate on certain days for a specific amount of time. Normal settings for a residence would run the irrigation every two days in the summer. The amount of time ranges from 10 to 40 minutes, depending on the type of sprinklers. Unless you manually change the program, this cycle will continue running. This is fine during July and August when it’s typically hot and dry, but it becomes a problem during cooler months.
The goal of irrigation is to replace the water lost from the soil through evapotranspiration, which is the combination of transpiration and evaporation. On average, the Lowcountry loses about 0.2 inches from the soil daily. That means if you irrigate every two days, you’re aiming to replacing 0.4 inches of water. Irrigating more than that is wasteful and may negatively affect plants.
In cooler months, evapotranspiration rates drop. If the controller is still running the summer program, which should be every other day for 20 or so minutes, then over-watering is guaranteed. You can prevent this by manually adjusting your clock. Weather patterns change daily, however, and no one is adjusting the controller that often. Wouldn’t it be great if the controller made the changes for us? You know, like monitor the weather and adjust the minutes accordingly? We do live in the "Technology Era" after all. Self-driving cars are real.
And so are smart controllers.
Smart controllers typically have a weather module that collects temperature and rainfall data on site and uses it to make daily adjustments. This past year, I’ve been using the latest generation of Wi-Fi-enabled smart controllers, the Hunter Pro-C Hydrawise. This controller is wired like a basic controller, but programming can be done on a website or app. Once a free account is set up and the Hydrawise controller registered, programming is very user-friendly.
Previously, I’ve run smart controllers that have a remote. However, I don’t carry it in my pocket. That’s inconvenient if I see a problem. My phone, though, is always with me. That means as long as I have service, I can control the irrigation at the Trident Technical College horticulture program from anywhere in the world. I can impress my friends and family by turning it on from the dinner table or network it with Alexa.
With the smart controller on my phone, I can walk the entire property and test each zone. I can see a problem or address an irrigation need without having to walk all the way to the controller.
It downloads data from a local weather station. Rain, temperature, humidity and wind are used to evaluate water loss through evapotranspiration. Here’s the beauty: The controller changes the program automatically. Minutes are increased or decreased based on this data.
For the homeowner, many of the programming decisions can be left up to the controller. The irrigation expert, however, can take more control of options such as a cycle and soak. This is a feature that addresses areas prone to run off, such as slopes or clay soils. If you want to irrigate for 20 minutes, the controller will break up the run time into shorter cycles to allow the water to soak into the soil. For instance, it might run for 10 minutes and then wait two hours before it runs the next 10 minutes.
Hunter Industries is a well-known irrigation manufacturer whose controllers are commonly used in the landscape. Rainbird is another popular choice for residential irrigation. You add an LNK module to an ESP Rainbird controller to add Wi-Fi functionality. A lesser known brand of Wi-Fi irrigation smart controllers is Rachio.
Contact any local irrigation equipment supplier to purchase a smart controller and start saving water. You’ll help your plants without lifting a finger.