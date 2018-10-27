Pigskin Picks: Vols at Gamecocks, Clemson at FSU, The Cocktail Party, oysters and mullet
PERRY, Fla. — It’s the ninth week of the college football season, but so many firsts:
• First time Clemson can extend its win streak over once-mighty Florida State to four games. The Tigers won three straight from 2005-2007 and are 11-20 overall vs. FSU.
• First time a Will Muschamp-led South Carolina team has been favored against Tennessee. Not even last year, when some Gamecock fans showed up in Knoxville with “Keep Butch Jones” T-shirts.
• First Responder Discount at the Citadel for the Furman game (and to all Bulldogs athletic events this season). Just $10 for the Furman-Citadel game, basketball tickets for $8, baseball tickets for $5.
• First time Georgia and Florida enter The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party with both teams prominently in the College Football Playoff mix.
• First time Kentucky controls its postseason path this deep into the season (the UK basketball controls its postseason path most of the year).
• First time this season Virginia finds itself in first place in the ACC Coastal divison.
• First combo order of oyster stew and a mullet sandwich at Deal’s Famous Oyster House on an off-beat path to Tallahassee before digesting Week 9 of Pigskin Picks:
Tennessee at South Carolina
“This is the 2018 Gamecocks vs. the 2018 Volunteers,” South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley reminded media folks this week. That means Bentley and his team better not only beat Tennessee but look good doing it.
Pick: South Carolina, 27-14
Clemson at Florida State
The Seminoles, on paper, have good skill-position players. And yet they are averaging only 98.4 rushing yards per game, last in the ACC. First-place Georgia Tech is at 366.5, second-place Clemson at 253.7.
Pick: Clemson, 34-14
Furman at The Citadel
The Paladins’ Cam Burnette, a sophomore receiver from Summerville High School, has 10 catches. Clemson transfer Amir Trapp has five punt returns. Furman has a better team than a 2-4 record indicates.
Pick: Furman, 28-21
Kennesaw State at CSU
The Owls (6-1) of Kennesaw, Ga., again are No. 1 in the Big South Conference in rushing and have been at least No. 6 at the FCS level for four straight seasons (No. 2 so far this year). CSU is a relatively respectable 3-3.
Pick: Kennesaw State, 34-17
S.C. State at Howard
Nice momentum for the Bulldogs (2-5) going into a rivalry game, a 30-19 win over Delaware State in which Datron James, a freshman from Fort Dorchester High School, rushed for 88 yards. But Howard (3-3) has won two in a row, including a 55-13 stomping of Delaware State.
Pick: Howard, 28-14
Florida vs. Georgia
The Gators lost in Jacksonville last year, 42-7, and head coach Jim McElwain lost his job. These Gators are much-improved on defense, allowing only 16.6 points per game.
Pick: Georgia, 17-14
Kentucky at Missouri
Fascinating contrast: the Wildcats’ Benny Snell Jr.-based run game vs. Drew Lock’s busy arm. The edge goes to linebacker Josh Allen and that Kentucky defense. Ask the Gamecocks.
Pick: Kentucky, 31-21
N.C. State at Syracuse
Looking ahead is always dangerous (and so much fun!). But this looks like the Wolfpack’s toughest remaining game. A 12-1 record? The other games are Florida State, Wake Forest, at Louisville, at North Carolina and East Carolina before a bowl trip.
Just watch out for that post-Clemson hangover.
Pick: N.C. State, 34-31
North Carolina at Virginia
Yes, Virginia, the the ACC Coastal is trending toward the Cavaliers, 5-2, 3-1 in the ACC, 2-0 in the Coastal and coming off back-to-back wins over Miami and Duke.
Pick: Virginia, 27-13
Notre Dame at Navy
Navy junior defensive end Corbin Heyward (Hanahan High School) has eight tackles and a quarterback hurry this season.
Pick: Notre Dame, 35-14
Last week: 9-1
Season: 51-24
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff