Pigskin Picks: The Gamecocks without Zack Bailey? No. 1 Alabama, Citadel family ties
There is plenty for South Carolina Gamecocks fans to complain about this week. Shoddy tackling and a lack of imaginative strategy with a 17-point lead against fragile Florida lead the way.
Then there’s 6-6, 314-pound senior Zack Bailey, more than a steady influence since arriving from legendary John McKissick’s Summerville High School program in 2015.
Bailey currently is South Carolina’s right guard and it’s a shame if he doesn’t make the All-SEC first team. But he’s played all over the place as a Gamecock, every position on the line plus tight end.
That’s just part of it.
“You see it each and every game, the physicality he brings,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “He’s a leader for our offensive line and a leader for our offense. He’s a great teammate and just a really good guy to be around off the field. He’s down to earth.”
Bailey, who will get a Criminal Justice degree in December, is in the final stages of enhancing an NFL resume.
But before he leaves Columbia, consider his impact on close wins that have been part of head coach Will Muschamp’s tenure and where South Carolina might be without their most reliable player these last three seasons.
On to Week 12 of Pigskin Picks, a Rivalry Week warm-up act:
Chattanooga at South Carolina
This could be a precious chance for freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester High School) to throw his first college passes and make a splash before top recruit Ryan Hilinski gets on campus.
Pick: South Carolina, 41-16
Duke at Clemson
All Duke junior quarterback Daniel Jones did in a 42-35 win over North Carolina last week was rush for 186 yards and pass for 361. But Jones was held to less than 278 yards of total offense and Duke to just 14 points twice in home losses to Virginia Tech and Virginia. No. 2 Clemson is a tougher test.
Pick: Clemson, 45-13
The Citadel at Alabama
Family ties and twists: Citadel running back Lorenzo Ward rushed for four touchdowns in last week’s upset of Samford. His father, former South Carolina defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward, played at Alabama — and makes his college head coaching debut Saturday against N.C. State as Louisville’s interim head coach. Bobby Petrino’s final season at Louisville started with a 51-14 loss to Alabama, No. 1 then and still.
Pick: Alabama, 56-0
CSU at Campbell
Charleston Southern, 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Big South, enters its final conference game needing a win to extend a streak of six seasons with a .500 record or better in conference games. Former Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter’s Camels are 6-4 (1-3) in the Big South and coming off a 34-6 win at Presbyterian.
Pick: Charleston Southern, 21-17
Savannah State at S.C. State
Three wins in a row for the Bulldogs (4-5) and head coach Buddy Pough, who gives lots of credit to a coaching staff including former South Carolina players Corey Jenkins and Na’Shan Goddard and former Summerville High School quarterback Bennett Swygert.
Pick: S.C. State, 31-21
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame
Yankee Stadium fun. And Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey deserves strong Heisman Trophy consideration: 2,193 yards passing and 14 touchdowns plus 690 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns for the nation’s No. 7 scoring offense.
Pick: Notre Dame, 35-34
Boston College at Florida State
BC quarterback Anthony Brown, who suffered a diaphragm injury early in last week’s Clemson loss, looks likely to start.
Pick: Boston College, 24-21
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers need just a win here or next week at Miami to clinch an ACC Championship Game spot opposite Clemson. Pitt piled up a school-record 654 yards — better than Dan Marino or Tony Dorsett — last week in a 52-22 rout of Virginia Tech.
Pick: Pittsburgh, 35-24
N.C. State at Louisville
The Wolfpack hasn’t been right since that 41-7 loss at Clemson on Oct. 20; 6-3 after a 5-0 start. Quarterback Ryan Finley and friends get better with the ACC’s worst team in town.
Pick: N.C. State, 45-14
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Major minor bowl implications here. Ole Miss (6-4) is ineligible for postseason play but if the Commodores (4-6) can win home games against the Rebels and Tennessee, they defy SEC logic and get a bid. Vandy has three losses to ranked foes (Notre Dame, Kentucky, Florida) by 10 points or less.
Pick: Vanderbilt, 28-27
Last week record: 7-3
Season record: 73-32
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff