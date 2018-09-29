Pigskin Picks: South Carolina vs. Kentucky ‘talking’ and Clemson revenge
It was clear from the get-go last Saturday night in Lexington: Part of Mark Stoops’ “New Kentucky” football is sustained intensity, including verbal. The Wildcats were jawing with Mississippi State players before and during an emphatic 28-7 upset at Kroger Field.
Suddenly, Kentucky is 4-0 and ranked No. 17 going into Saturday night’s game against South Carolina.
And the Gamecocks plan not to get caught up in the kind of chatter that led to four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for Mississippi State, which had a total of 16 penalties for 139 yards.
“When I see my guys talking, I say ‘Don’t do none of that talking,’” said Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina’s 6-6, 305-pound defensive tackle who had two sacks and forced two fumbles last week at Vanderbilt.
A better approach?
“Do that talking after the game,” the Goose Creek High School graduate said.
Kentucky enters this game with four straight wins against South Carolina, so plenty of talking is expected about a streak extended or snapped.
Talking about Pigskin Picks, Week 5 …
South Carolina at Kentucky
Lots of Benny Snell Jr. buzz, and how about that Heisman Trophy campaign? True, Snell is a terrific running back. But that Kentucky defense was mighty impressive holding Nick Fitzgerald to 145 yards passing with 16 incompletions (16 of 32) and 20 yards rushing on 16 carries (12 of them on one run) in last week’s 28-7 upset of Mississippi State.
Pick: South Carolina, 26-21
Syracuse at Clemson
The Post Kelly Bryant-Era begins with that rarest of things at Clemson during the College Football Playoff Era, a revenge game. Brent Venables might find a way to remind some Tigers that Syracuse rolled for 440 yards in the 27-24 upset last October.
Pick: Clemson, 44-17
The Citadel at Towson
What a performance by the Bulldogs (1-2) last week in a 38-31 upset of Mercer, which looked like the best team in the Southern Conference coming in. But it’s hard to go into Johnny Unitas Stadium and win (the famed Baltimore Colts quarterback attended Louisville but championed Towson athletics in later life). The Tigers, picked to finish 10th in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll, are 2-1.
Pick: The Citadel, 28-24
Charleston Southern at Hampton
Welcome a new rivalry; Hampton (1-2) fully joins the Big South Conference in 2019. CSU (0-2) rushed for 238 yards in last week’s 31-22 loss at Elon (119 yards and three touchdowns on only 14 carries for London Johnson).
Pick: Charleston Southern, 31-21
Tennessee at Georgia
How far behind are Jeremy Pruitt’s Volunteers? ESPN Stats says the 32.5-point opening line for this game (down to 30) was almost twice as much as Georgia was favored in any game against Tennessee since 1992, when the two teams began playing every year.
Pick: Georgia, 48-14
Ole Miss at LSU
LSU’s Ed Orgeron has gone from hot seat to SEC Coach of the Year candidate. The Tigers eventually need more from quarterback Joe Burrow, who is 15th in the SEC in completion percentage at 49.0.
Pick: LSU, 42-21
Florida at Mississippi State
A pair of 3-1 teams that lost by double-digits to No. 17 Kentucky. First-year Florida head coach Dan Mullen’s homecoming pits Nick Fitzgerald, a quarterback he groomed, against a Gators defense that leads the nation in takeaways (14).
Pick: Mississippi State, 24-21
Virginia at N.C. State
The biggest Wolfpack news this season was that a Sept. 15 home game against West Virginia was cancelled. Quietly 3-0, N.C. State needs a win here and at home next week against Boston College to go into a pre-Clemson bye week undefeated.
Pick: N.C. State, 31-24
Virginia Tech at Duke
Daniel Jones, the No. 22 Blue Devils’ No. 1 quarterback, apparently has made a surprisingly quick recovery from a broken collarbone suffered in a win at Northwestern on Sept. 8. The Hokies are still hurting from last week’s 49-35 loss to a mediocre Old Dominion team.
Pick: Duke, 28-21
Ohio State at Penn State
The Buckeyes have better talent but giving up 511 yards in a 40-28 win over TCU two weeks ago has to be a concern going against Penn State, tops in FBS in scoring average (55.5 points per game).
Pick: Ohio State, 35-31
Last week record: 8-2
Season record: 27-8
