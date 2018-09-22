Pigskin Picks: SEC East tests for Gamecocks at Vandy, Gators at Vols
The Citadel is 0-2 and a tough remaining Southern Conference schedule starts Saturday with a game at Mercer (2-1). Bulldogs head coach Brent Thompson needs all the help he can get, including contributions from his four graduate transfers.
Defensive tackle Shawn McCord (St. Francis of Pa.), linebacker Isaac Stewart (Louisville) and defensive backs Cliff Barrett II (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Ronald Peterkin (Georgia State) have played key backup roles for a team that is No. 4 in the SoCon in total defense.
“They’re adequate right now,” Thompson said. “They are about what we would like them to be, where they are depth role-players for us. They play a lot of special teams for us. I certainly didn’t bring all of them in here with the notion that they were going to be superstars.”
Thompson said he would limit future grad transfer additions to “no more than five” a year. A developmental roster, he said, is the mainstay.
But the dilemma: The Citadel likely will struggle to remain competitive in the SoCon, and while adding more grad transfers might help, the idea of cheering for football players who haven’t gone through cadet life doesn’t set well with many alums.
Thompson said there has been “very little” grad transfer blow back from fans this season.
“It all depends on what your expectations are for them,” Thompson said of the players. “If I brought in — which may happen in the future — a fifth-year transfer quarterback or something, that’s a different story. That’s kind of the spotlight of the football team.”
By the way, Pigskin Picks headquarters isn’t looking to replace me with a grad transfer picker. Yet.
On to Week 4:
Clemson at Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets are throwing the ball better this season, and they have burned Clemson through the air for a 21-17 win at Death Valley in Dabo Swinney’s first game as head coach. But wide receiver Demaryius Thomas isn’t in college anymore.
Pick: Clemson, 31-13
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
The Gamecocks are better than Vandy at every position, except maybe quarterback, where Kyle Shurmer slightly outperformed Jake Bentley in 2017. But who were those guys outgaining Notre Dame despite a three-turnover deficit in a 22-17 loss in South Bend last week?
Pick: South Carolina, 28-24
The Citadel at Mercer
Mercer is older than The Citadel (founded 1833 and 1842, respectively) but new to the business of FCS football excellence. The Bears, 2-1 and fresh from a win over SoCon favorite Samford, appear playoff-bound.
Pick: Mercer, 28-20
Elon at Charleston Southern
Very cool: CSU at tonight’s game will honor its 1997 NCAA Tournament basketball team and Tom Conrad, the only coach to take the Bucs to The Big Dance.
Pick: Elon, 30-20
Norfolk State at S.C. State
Datron James, a redshirt sophomore from Fort Dorchester High School, rushed for 79 yards (one reception) in S.C. State’s first two games, losses to Georgia Southern (37-6) and Central Florida (38-0). The competition evens out today vs. MEAC rival Norfolk State (1-1).
Pick: S.C. State, 21-14
Texas A&M at Alabama
Here is an early-season way to compare Alabama and Clemson. Except that Nick Saban, Inc., has had time to prepare for the Jimbo Fisher-reconstructed version of Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (six TDs passing with no interceptions, three TDs rushing).
Pick: Alabama, 48-13
Florida at Tennessee
Sure, the Gators just pounded Colorado State, 48-10. But sophomore Felepie Franks completed just 8 of 15 passes for 119 yards (two touchdowns, one interception) in the rout of the Rams. Same old Florida story: They need better quarterback play.
Pick: Florida, 21-20
Georgia at Missouri
NFL scouts must love this three-week evaluation period for first-round prospect Drew Lock, Missouri’s super-slick passer: Georgia, at South Carolina next week, at Alabama the next.
Pick: Georgia, 45-17
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Big spot for Sam Hartman. The freshman quarterback from Oceanside Collegiate Academy leads the ACC in passing yards (864) — and interceptions (five).
Pick: Notre Dame, 35-21
Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers could easily be 3-0: storm cancelation vs. Akron, 33-28 loss to Colorado in which they outgained the Buffaloes by 170 yards, 24-19 loss to Troy in which they outgained the Trojans by 111 yards. Welcome to 0-3, Scott Frost.
Pick: Michigan, 28-21
Last week record: 4-1 (Hurricane Florence abbreviated schedule)
Season record: 19-6
