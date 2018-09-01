Just The Facts

Pigskin Picks 101

How does it work?

Compete against Post and Courier columnist Gene Sapakoff. Beat Gene and you are eligible for prizes.

For each round and before the cut-off time of 11:59 p.m. Friday, pick who you think will win.

Did you say prizes?

Yes! One winner each week will receive a $50 gas card!

Grand prize winner will receive a $500 gas card!

Weekly winners

Will be printed in The Post and Courier and at postandcourier.com each week.