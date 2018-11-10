Pigskin Picks: Ideal weather for Clemson at BC; an SEC East upset pick
Dabo Swinney didn’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows around coastal Massachusetts in mid-November. In the minutes after No. 2 Clemson’s 77-16 home win over Louisville last week, the Tigers’ head coach was telling players about the forecast for this week’s game at Boston College: Something like 34-40 degrees, very breezy, a possible shower.
Swinney said he hoped it was as blustery as possible. So much more fun to fight the elements, right guys?
Brilliant coach-psych.
But not just for another ACC game in which Clemson is a 20-point favorite.
For Santa Clara, too.
If Clemson makes the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season and reaches the national championship game for the second time in three years, everyone in the program gets an all-expense-paid trip to Levi’s Stadium, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.
Average January temperatures in Santa Clara: 41-60 with four to eight days of at least some rain, often breezy.
Kind of like Chestnut Hill. Which might make Boston College a nice, cold warm-up opportunity.
Temperatures are also dropping on my Pigskin Picks record — 9-1 to 8-2 to 7-3 over the last three weeks.
Time to find a Week 11 upset pick:
South Carolina at Florida
Here we go, and why not? The Gamecocks have won three of their last four. The Gators, though No. 15 and favored by a touchdown, have lost two in a row. The key: keeping Florida’s stellar defensive line off Jake Bentley.
Pick: South Carolina, 24-21
Clemson at Boston College
No. 17 BC’s best chance is a healthy AJ Dillon piling up yards behind perhaps the ACC’s best offensive line. Problem: Travis Etienne and friends running behind the Clemson offensive line is no picnic, either.
Pick: Clemson, 41-17
Samford at The Citadel
Nice win for the Citadel last week at Western Carolina. But Samford and dynamic senior quarterback Delvin Hodges are on a Southern Conference roll (four straight wins).
Pick: Samford, 38-21
Gardner-Webb at CSU
Senior Day at Charleston Southern. A lot of Bucs who played in past NCAA playoff games will do their best to climb past the Runnin’ Bulldogs and into third place in the Big South Conference standings (CSU is 3-5, 1-2 in the Big South; Gardner-Webb is 3-6, 2-1).
Pick: Charleston Southern, 28-27
S.C. State at Florida A&M
Rivalry oddity: This is not a conference game, even though S.C. State and Florida A&M are longtime members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. That’s because Hampton’s bolt to the Big South created a schedule imbalance. Just the same, the Rattlers are atop the MEAC at 5-1 (6-3 overall) while S.C. State is 3-5, 3-2.
Pick: Florida A&M, 28-21
Mississippi State at Alabama
The Bulldogs, led by Montez Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons, have a better defensive line than LSU or anyone else Alabama has played. That back seven? Another matter. Not a good way to combat Tua Tagovailoa’s quick release.
Pick: Alabama, 38-10
Auburn at Georgia
Sure, Auburn is saving heavy cash by giving Gus Malzahn a vote of confidence that means not having to cough up a $32 million buyout. But can defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and the Tigers’ formidable defensive line do enough to upset Georgia?
Pick: Georgia, 31-17
North Carolina at Duke
So how would Duke basketball phenom Zion Williamson do as a football player? And at 6-7, 285, what is his best position? Even without Zion, the Blue Devils rallied for a 20-12 win at Miami last week.
Pick: Duke, 28-17
Florida State at Notre Dame
Talk about weather … Forecast calls for 24 to 31 degrees and possible snow in South Bend for a Saturday night game in which the Irish will be without starting quarterback Ian Book (rib injury). Book is replaced by ex-starter Brandon Wimbush, who went 3-0 to open the season but lost his job after a 22-17 win over Vanderbilt.
Pick: Notre Dame, 45-17
Ohio State at Michigan State
The Buckeyes are 8-1 and No. 10 in the College Football Playoff poll but do not control their playoff path if almost any three of the higher ranked teams keep winning. Urban Meyer has to make sure his players don't lose focus.
Pick: Ohio State, 27-24
Last week record: 7-3
Season record: 66-29
