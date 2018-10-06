Defensive coordinator Brent Venables doesn’t have a problem with defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence lining up as blocking backs when Clemson goes to its Jumbo offense.
He loves it.
Wilkins (6-4, 300) and Lawrence (6-4, 340) led the way on a Wildcat snap to running back Travis Etienne that produced a 1-yard touchdown run in last week’s 27-23 victory over Syracuse.
“Absolutely,” Venables said. “Those are some talented guys. They got more in that little system.”
More is good. The Wilkins/Lawrence Jumbo, unveiled two seasons ago, takes pressure off freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who split out as a wide receiver on the play. It produced the lone Clemson touchdown before Lawrence was hurt late in the first half.
“I like it a lot,” Etienne said. “I hope we keep running it.”
And my 6-4 Pigskin Picks effort last week requires a Jumbo effort for Week 6:
Missouri at South Carolina
USA Today is out with its annual list of college football head coach compensation deals. Will Muschamp gets $4.2 million per season (No. 21 nationally). Fine. But no reason he should be No. 14 on the buyout list at $18.65 million (the price for South Carolina if Muschamp is fired without cause after this season).
A coach, however, earns his money if forced to juggle quarterbacks after going into the season with Jake Bentley as the clear starter.
Pick: Missouri, 27-24
Clemson at Wake Forest
Only Jimbo Fisher ($68,125,000) and Urban Meyer (38,058,402) have a bigger buyout than Dabo Swinney ($35 million). That “Monopoly money” cliché should be changed to “College football head coach buyout money.”
A pair of freshman quarterbacks start: Lawrence vs. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant).
“This quarterback they have is a baller,” Swinney said this week. “He’s going to be a problem for a while. He has a really good feel for what they're asking him to do.”
Pick: Clemson, 34-13
CSU at Savannah State
Should be a fast game: Savannah State (0-4) is 121st in passing offense among FCS teams at 90 yards per game, Charleston Southern (1-2) is 124th — dead last — at 33.3.
Pick: Charleston Southern, 41-14
S.C. State at Morgan State
S.C. State (0-4) in its last game allowed N.C. A&T to score the final 28 points in a 31-16 win. Morgan State (1-3) has had two weeks off since a 16-3 win over the same N.C. A&T.
Pick: Morgan State, 21-14
LSU at Florida
LSU, No. 5 in the AP poll, might be No. 1 if the College Football Playoff rankings were out this week (wins over No. 8 Auburn and No. 17 Miami). That means Ed Orgeron is quite a bargain at $3.5 million a year ($5,291,667 buyout).
Pick: LSU, 24-21
Auburn at Mississippi State
Mississippi State isn’t paying new head coach Joe Moorhead much ($2.6 million, zero buyout). And isn’t getting much in return (28-7 loss at Kentucky, 13-6 loss to Florida).
Pick: Auburn, 20-17
Florida State at Miami
Florida State must pay Willie Taggart $5 million a year (and part of his Oregon buyout). The Seminoles (3-2) looked better last week in a 28-24 win at Louisville but still might finish out of the bowl money.
Pick: Miami, 31-27
Boston College at N.C. State
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren gets $3 million a year but can add $1.35 million in bonuses “for academic and athletic performance goals.” A division title is part of that, and the path is a win Saturday to get to 5-0, followed by an Oct. 20 upset at Clemson after a bye week.
Pick: N.C. State, 28-17
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Justin Fuente didn’t look like a man worth $4 million a year while the Hokies were losing to Old Dominion a few weeks ago but his agent might ask for a raise if he can knock undefeated Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff picture.
Pick: Notre Dame, 31-21
Texas vs. Oklahoma
Tom Herman is the highest paid coach in the Big 12 ($5.5 million) because Longhorn fans eventually expect Big 12 titles, playoff appearances and Red River Showdown wins.
Pick: Oklahoma, 35-31
Last week record: 6-4
Season record: 33-12
