Get a load of this: Clemson uses defensive tackles Christian Wilkins (42) and Dexter Lawrence (90) as backfield mates in its Jumbo offense. Gwinn Davis/Special to The Post and Courier

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables doesn’t have a problem with defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence lining up as blocking backs when Clemson goes to its Jumbo offense.

He loves it.

Wilkins (6-4, 300) and Lawrence (6-4, 340) led the way on a Wildcat snap to running back Travis Etienne that produced a 1-yard touchdown run in last week’s 27-23 victory over Syracuse.

“Absolutely,” Venables said. “Those are some talented guys. They got more in that little system.”

More is good. The Wilkins/Lawrence Jumbo, unveiled two seasons ago, takes pressure off freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who split out as a wide receiver on the play. It produced the lone Clemson touchdown before Lawrence was hurt late in the first half.

“I like it a lot,” Etienne said. “I hope we keep running it.”

And my 6-4 Pigskin Picks effort last week requires a Jumbo effort for Week 6:

Missouri at South Carolina

USA Today is out with its annual list of college football head coach compensation deals. Will Muschamp gets $4.2 million per season (No. 21 nationally). Fine. But no reason he should be No. 14 on the buyout list at $18.65 million (the price for South Carolina if Muschamp is fired without cause after this season).

South Carolina Scarnecchia

South Carolina backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia (12) surveys the field during the spring game at Williams Brice Stadium on March 31, 2018. AP photo by Sean Rayford

A coach, however, earns his money if forced to juggle quarterbacks after going into the season with Jake Bentley as the clear starter.

Pick: Missouri, 27-24

Clemson at Wake Forest

Only Jimbo Fisher ($68,125,000) and Urban Meyer (38,058,402) have a bigger buyout than Dabo Swinney ($35 million). That “Monopoly money” cliché should be changed to “College football head coach buyout money.”

A pair of freshman quarterbacks start: Lawrence vs. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant).

ACC Quarterbacks Football

Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman played at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant. AP photo

“This quarterback they have is a baller,” Swinney said this week. “He’s going to be a problem for a while. He has a really good feel for what they're asking him to do.”

Pick: Clemson, 34-13

CSU at Savannah State

Should be a fast game: Savannah State (0-4) is 121st in passing offense among FCS teams at 90 yards per game, Charleston Southern (1-2) is 124th — dead last — at 33.3.

Pick: Charleston Southern, 41-14

S.C. State at Morgan State

S.C. State (0-4) in its last game allowed N.C. A&T to score the final 28 points in a 31-16 win. Morgan State (1-3) has had two weeks off since a 16-3 win over the same N.C. A&T.

Pick: Morgan State, 21-14

LSU at Florida

LSU, No. 5 in the AP poll, might be No. 1 if the College Football Playoff rankings were out this week (wins over No. 8 Auburn and No. 17 Miami). That means Ed Orgeron is quite a bargain at $3.5 million a year ($5,291,667 buyout).

Pick: LSU, 24-21

Auburn at Mississippi State

Mississippi State isn’t paying new head coach Joe Moorhead much ($2.6 million, zero buyout). And isn’t getting much in return (28-7 loss at Kentucky, 13-6 loss to Florida).

Pick: Auburn, 20-17

Florida State at Miami

Florida State must pay Willie Taggart $5 million a year (and part of his Oregon buyout). The Seminoles (3-2) looked better last week in a 28-24 win at Louisville but still might finish out of the bowl money.

Pick: Miami, 31-27

Boston College at N.C. State

Dave Doeren

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren gets $3 million a year but can add $1.35 million in bonuses “for academic and athletic performance goals.” A division title is part of that, and the path is a win Saturday to get to 5-0, followed by an Oct. 20 upset at Clemson after a bye week.

Pick: N.C. State, 28-17

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente didn’t look like a man worth $4 million a year while the Hokies were losing to Old Dominion a few weeks ago but his agent might ask for a raise if he can knock undefeated Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Pick: Notre Dame, 31-21

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Tom Herman is the highest paid coach in the Big 12 ($5.5 million) because Longhorn fans eventually expect Big 12 titles, playoff appearances and Red River Showdown wins.

Pick: Oklahoma, 35-31

Last week record: 6-4

Season record: 33-12

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff

