Pigskin Picks: Alabama vs. LSU, Gamecocks vs. Ole Miss, Wonnum vs. Wonnum
So many critical SEC rivalry battles Saturday: Alabama vs. LSU, Georgia vs. Kentucky, Wonnum vs. Wonnum.
The SEC’s hottest brother act rolls into Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, which means Ole Miss has a lot more to worry about than most of South Carolina’s opponents this year.
Team captain and defensive end D.J. Wonnum, playing for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against Georgia, was named SEC defensive lineman of the week after a pair of sacks in last week’s 27-24 win over Tennessee.
Younger brother Dylan Wonnum, a freshman right tackle, made his first college start against Tennessee. He didn’t give up a sack, blocked well on running plays as South Carolina rushed for 224 yards and earned SEC freshman of the week honors.
“Coming in, he had the ability but he had to change his mindset,” quarterback Jake Bentley said of Dylan Wonnum. “He did a good job of realizing that this is college football and ‘I’ve got to step it up and lock in to what I have to do.’”
Knowing you can never have enough good linemen in the SEC, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp offered thanks — to D.J. and Dylan’s mother, Consuela.
On to Pigskin Picks, Week 10:
South Carolina at Ole Miss
The Rebels’ offense is overrated, only 13th in the SEC in scoring in conference games (South Carolina is fifth). But having dynamic freshman Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester High School) play the role of Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu in practice should help the Gamecocks prepare for the SEC’s individual total offense leader.
Pick: South Carolina, 31-24
Louisville at Clemson
A pointspread of 38 to 40 for an ACC matchup that was a national showcase event just two years ago when Deshaun Watson outdueled Lamar Jackson in a 42-26 Clemson win? It says a lot about the Tigers, and about the post-Heisman Trophy winner collapse at Louisville, the ACC’s worst team.
Pick: Clemson, 66-3
The Citadel at Western Carolina
Bulldogs junior defensive tackle Joseph Randolph II leads the Southern Conference with 12½ tackles for loss. Though 2-4 in SoCon games, the Citadel has been outscored by just 13 points.
Pick: The Citadel, 28-24
CSU at Monmouth
The Hawks of West Long Branch, N.J., in their 23-20 win over Charleston Southern last year got up 23-0 and had to hang on. Monmouth is 6-2, 2-0 in the Big South, The Bucs are 3-4, 1-1.
Pick: Monmouth, 23-20
Alabama at LSU
Alabama is favored by two touchdowns and this game is best summed up by the quarterback comparison: Tua Tagovailoa (25 touchdown passes, zero interceptions, 70.4 completion percentage) vs. Joe Burrow (six TD passes, three interceptions, 53.8 percent).
But it’s zany that Alabama has yet to play against any of the SEC’s top seven scoring defenses (LSU is No. 3, Alabama itself is No. 4).
Pick: Alabama, 34-13
Georgia at Kentucky
Georgia has fared better against all four common opponents: South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Florida.
Pick: Georgia, 27-21
Missouri at Florida
The Tigers have one of college football’s best NFL quarterback prospects in senior Drew Lock but still haven’t won an SEC game, which might say something about the direction of this program.
Pick: Florida, 24-14
Duke at Miami
How the ACC Coastal mighty have fallen: The Blue Devils (5-3, 1-3 in the ACC) have crumbled after a 4-0 start; Miami (5-3, 2-2) has lost two in a row.
Pick: Miami, 28-21
Florida State at N.C. State
A Clemson hangover was part of N.C. State’s problem at Syracuse last week (51-41 loss) and could bite bickering Florida State this week. And FSU quarterback Deondre Francois is “beat up,” head coach Willie Taggart said.
Pick: N.C. State, 34-20
West Virginia at Texas
Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier is terrific (25 touchdown passes, seven interceptions) but quarterback Sam Ehlinger (13 TDs, two interceptions, 277 yards rushing) and the Longhorns should benefit from a tougher schedule.
Pick: Texas, 31-30
Last week record: 8-2
Season record: 59-26
