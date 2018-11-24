Pigskin Picks: A realistic South Carolina football shot at Clemson? Just beat the spread, baby
The best chance for South Carolina (6-4) to upset No. 2 Clemson (11-0) on Saturday night at Death Valley opens with ESPN’s Steve Levy breaking news to a national prime-time audience.
“In a stunning development, Brian, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne collided with the Tigers’ starting defensive line while going for leftovers at the team hotel today. All six players are out for this game. We go to our Food Network panel for live reaction.”
South Carolina’s logical longshot chance against a team favored by 26 to 27 points includes success with outside pressure that has occasionally bothered Lawrence, big plays on offense, breaks on special teams and slippery Clemson hands all night.
The more likely good Gamecocks’ scenario is a spin on iconic former Oakland Raiders’ owner Al Davis’ “Just win, baby” motto.
Cover the spread, declare rivalry series progress, move on.
Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger, a star of South Carolina’s five-game win streak against Clemson from 2009-2013, put it well Thursday night when fuming about getting bowled over by the Dallas Cowboys: “You gotta do the simple things right. If you don’t do the simple things right, you gonna get embarrassed on national TV.”
Picking through one more edition of Pigskin Picks, and thanks for playing along through another crazy season:
Clemson at South Carolina
The team on South Carolina’s schedule that most statistically resembles Clemson is Georgia. Clemson is No. 5 nationally in scoring offense, No. 1 in scoring defense; Georgia is No. 15 in scoring offense, No. 12 in scoring defense.
Georgia beat South Carolina, 41-17, in Columbia on Sept. 8.
The team on Clemson’s schedule that most resembles South Carolina is Boston College. South Carolina is No. 38 in scoring offense, No. 63 in scoring defense; Boston College is No. 33 in scoring offense, No. 48 in scoring defense.
Clemson won at Boston College, 27-10, on Nov. 10.
Pick: Clemson, 44-17
N.C. Central at S.C. State
A sweet turnaround from an 0-4 season to what looks like a winning year for Buddy Pough’s Bulldogs, 5-5. N.C. Central is 4-6. S.C. State gets a 1-2 punch at running back from Datron James (Fort Dorchester High School) and Omar Cummings (Beaufort High School).
Pick: S.C. State, 31-21
Auburn at Alabama
Perfect timing. That 10-10 first half against The Citadel gave Nick Saban fresh motivational material he’ll mine into January.
Pick: Alabama, 34-6
Georgia Tech at Georgia
Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets (7-4) quietly have won six of their last seven games, but the fun stops against a Georgia team that limited the triple-option to a season-low 188 yards rushing last year in a 38-7 Bulldogs win on The Flats.
Pick: Georgia, 35-21
Florida at Florida State
Left for dead, the Seminoles (5-6) upset Boston College last week. But that amazing streak of a bowl trip every year since 1982 is about to end.
Pick: Florida, 28-24
N.C. State at North Carolina
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren this week pointed out that he needed a win vs. UNC two years ago to save his job. Now it’s Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora on the hot seat.
Pick: N.C. State, 31-14
Syracuse at Boston College
Orange quarterback Eric Dungey is iffy after an injury in a loss to Notre Dame.
Pick: Boston College, 28-27
Pittsburgh at Miami
Pitt (7-4) has won four in a row, is 6-1 in the ACC, three games up on Miami in the ACC Coastal and headed to the ACC Championship Game. But the Hurricanes (6-5) have allowed almost 100 fewer points (215 to 309) and are a 5-point favorite.
Pick: Pittsburgh, 31-28
Notre Dame at Southern Cal
The final game for the Irish before what looks like an extra-long wait for an Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson. The Trojans are coach shopping.
Pick: Notre Dame, 41-13
Michigan at Ohio State
By far the best defense the Buckeyes have seen this season.
Pick: Michigan, 27-17
Last week: 9-1
Season: 82-33