Pet Docs: Vet is diagnosing more cases of nasal fungal disease in dogs and cats lately

Dogs and cats presenting with the nasal symptoms of sneezing, congested breathing, mucoid discharge, and even bleeding from the nose are a routine part of my work week. They are so common that most of the time I (Perry Jameson) can be pretty certain prior to starting the workup what the problem will be.
If an older dog presents for epistaxis (nose bleed), unfortunately, it is usually a tumor with a grave prognosis. When a one-year-old cat presents for difficulty breathing through her nose it is usually a nasal polyp, which all I have to do is quickly pull out and she will wake up breathing normally.
Well, the past month has caused me to reset my thinking when it comes to dogs and cats with nasal disease.
Daisy is a two-year-old old Golden Poodle cross with curly blond hair. She had chronic sneezing for several months that would not respond to antibiotics or antihistamines. For her, I was most concerned about a foreign body she had gotten lodged in her nasal passages requiring rhinoscopy to retrieve. However, to be thorough, I decided to do a urine test looking for antigens (proteins) that may be present when infected with the fungal infection, aspergillosis.
Surprisingly the test came back positive. I do not always perform this test on nasal patients as false positive or negative results are common. Even though I was not totally convinced, her parents and I decided to start her on an oral anti-fungal medication. When Mom and Dad called with her one-week update, she had stopped the sneezing that had been going on for months.
Herman is an 11-year-old Dachshund with short legs and a long back. He presented with right-sided epistaxis for the past two months. Antibiotics and antihistamines had not helped him. The discussion I had with Dad was that a tumor was my biggest concern and the only way to know was to perform a CT scan and rhinoscopy.
The CT did not reveal a tumor but instead mild bilateral destruction of the nasal bones. During the rhinoscopy I saw what looked like mold growing up in his sinuses. I took multiple biopsies and the pathologist confirmed he had the same fungus, aspergillosis, growing in his nose.
Within weeks of starting the anti-fungal, he too was dramatically improved.
OJ is a one-year-old orange tabby who purred continuously during my examination. He presented for four months of progressive difficulty breathing through his nose with no discharge. He too had not responded to previous treatments of antibiotics and antihistamines.
My primary concern was a nasal polyp. These are odd, benign tumors that start in the middle ear, grow up the Eustachian tube, and out into the nasopharynx. As they get larger, they obstruct air flow, making breathing difficult.
Treatment is to gently pull on the polyp while under anesthesia. The growths are usually immediately seen when the soft palate is pulled forward. In most cats the procedure takes five minutes and they awaken able to breathe normally for the first time in months.
I anesthetized OJ, prepared to do just this. When I looked over his soft palate there was no polyp. So I reluctantly proceeded to the next steps of CT scan and rhinoscopy. On both, a mass was noted up in his nasal passage in the location of more aggressive tumors and not polyps. I took multiple biopsies and sent these to the pathologist and waited for the bad news.
When the results returned, OJ did not have cancer, but he too was diagnosed with a fungal infection in his nose called cryptococcosis. He too has been started on antifungal medications and is responding beautifully.
We do not know why certain pets get fungal infections and others do not. In the three patients I diagnosed with nasal fungal disease, none had an immune system problem or preexisting disease to increase their risk. Infection occurs by inhaling the spores growing in the environment and not from another infected patient. This makes it rare for an infected pet to give the infection to another pet or person in the home.
As for aspergillus, the mold is everywhere. Outdoors, it can be found in decaying leaves and compost and on plants, trees and grain crops. Indoors, it is a blackish mold growing in damp areas.
Cryptococcosis also is found in decaying wood, soil and tree hollows. Another common place is bird droppings, especially pigeons. I always ask the family if their cat has been exposed to birds to find a way to prevent re-exposure.
The prognosis for both fungal infections is good if isolated to the nose. However, it can spread to other areas such as the brain and lungs where it is harder to treat.
I am not sure why I am seeing more fungal disease in the past several months compared to the past few years. Fungi like warm moist environments and we have had warmer weather and more rain than in the past. I am not wishing for a drought but a cold, dry winter certainly would help slow these fungi down.