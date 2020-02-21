Pet Docs: There is usually more than one approach to any particular problem

During residency training I (Henri Bianucci) had a mentor, Dr. Smith, who I initially likened to the Lou Gosset character in "An Officer and a Gentleman" — a draconian gunnery sergeant, who is bent upon weeding out unfit aviation officer candidates.

This impression gave way to an understanding that while demanding the best, he was inspiring me to be my best. He knew that there were far greater challenges ahead than residency, and that’s what he was preparing me for. His approach wasn’t always the easiest, but his methods helped me to succeed far beyond my natural abilities.

One thing Dr. Smith would insist upon was that we knew more than one approach to any particular problem. He said there will be situations where a particular technique is not possible, and one has to have alternatives.

Over the years, I have seen the wisdom in this many times over. Sometimes an instrument breaks, or is otherwise unavailable, and you have to make do with something else. Sometimes one way is better, but significantly more costly, so you offer a more economical approach. There are also occasions where one approach completely fails, leaving no alternative than to try another.

A perfect example of this is when a dog swallows something it shouldn’t. Depending upon its size, and shape, it may be amenable to removal with an endoscope, which is a long, flexible, fiber optic camera. These are equipped with a small port, through which long, grasping, instruments can be passed, that are capable of obtaining biopsies, or grabbing onto larger objects, like rocks, socks and squeaky toys.

After swallowing, say, a pair of underwear, there is a brief, pardon the pun, window of time, before it passes into the intestine. At that time there are three options. A conservative “wait and see" course may be taken if there is a reasonable chance that the item can be passed completely through the digestive tract. If this is not deemed likely, the best course is to intervene and remove the item.

One option is endoscopic removal. If this fails, open surgical removal becomes necessary. The problem is that this is often an emergency situation, happening on a weekend, or after hours. So, calling in the team to attempt endoscopic retrieval may represent double jeopardy in terms of expense. For this reason, if there is much doubt about the success of a conservative tack, or a non-invasive scope, surgery is generally the treatment of choice. Therefore, the discussion about whether something can pass on its own, or be removed with a scope is a common one, at our practice. However when we had such a discussion the other day, it was entirely unique.

The squirrel had been attacked by a cat. When he arrived at the clinic, he was hardly moving. But, when our technician looked into the box a few minutes later, he jumped up and onto the floor, scampering madly towards the surgery ward. When he came to what appeared to be a dead end, in a corner, she thought she had him, but he suddenly disappeared through a gap between the bottom of the cabinets and the floor. The area beyond the hole was inaccessible. The only way in there was to rip out the cabinet.

I pondered our options in surgical terms. The surgical option was to cut through the cabinets to access the cavity. This procedure would be highly invasive, and would carry significant expense. This could prove to be a costly operation. Furthermore, there would be no guarantee that we would find the squirrel after the approach. We refer to this as a negative exploratory. So, the prognosis was not certain.

A conservative approach would be to set a trap and wait for him to emerge. But we were not able to assess his injuries, so waiting could mean that he would die in the wall. That would be a sad outcome for the poor little guy, and I did not relish the idea of the smell that would follow, and what we would have to do to get rid of that.

Then, it struck me that there was a third. Endoscopy! We had a foreign body, in an inaccessible cavity, and faced the risk of death if it didn’t emerge on its own. This situation was no different than the gastric foreign body. So, as is so often the case, I had the scope versus surgery discussion with our internist, Dr. Holly Mims. After an initial sigh and an eye roll, she said, “Well, there's nothing to lose. Lets give it a try”.

Within minutes the surgical prep area became a makeshift endoscopy ward. Dr. Mims was masterful. She positioned herself with her back to the corner, so she could face the monitor, She worked the scope behind her back, and looped it around, and under, a corner, a full 180 degree turn, and as the light illuminated the cavity, there he was. He looked good. Alert and grooming himself, he feigned indifference to the black, snakelike, scope that was approaching him. After a few failed attempts, a loop was passed through the scope, and artfully guided over the rodents head. In one deft motion the loop was tightened and the scope withdrawn from the space, squirrel and all. He was secured safely, and uninjured, into a container, until safe delivery to the wildlife rehab-er.

This was a unique example of the importance of considering multiple, sometimes novel, options when approaching a problem, and an illustration that excellent outcomes that can be achieved with when medical services collaborate.