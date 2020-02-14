Pet Docs: The incidence of veterinarian suicide

It is not unusual for Dr. Bianucci and me (Perry Jameson) to receive calls from the ER on the weekends even when we are not on call. So when I saw they were calling me on a spring afternoon about 10 years ago, I thought nothing of it. However, that changed as soon as I answered and realized what the call was regarding.

One of our emergency doctors had attempted suicide. We both rushed to the hospital to find him in serious condition.

He did recover and, with counseling, seemed in a better place. He eventually was even able to return to work after several months, albeit with certain restrictions.

He left the area after several years and, to us, appeared to be doing well. Within a year, we had heard that he had attempted suicide again and this time died.

With his suicide, that made two veterinarians that I knew who had taken their own lives. The other was a general practitioner in the Pee Dee region.

Over the past decade, there has been talk among the veterinary community about an increased predisposition to suicide. In blogs and posts within our profession, you would frequently hear of another veterinarian taking their own life.

This was all speculation until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Veterinary Medical Association published a joint study in the Jan. 1, 2019, issue of the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. Their data indicated that veterinarians were more likely to die by suicide compared to the general U.S. population. Men were 2.1 times more likely and for women, it was worse at 3.5 times.

The authors are quick to say that they did not prove the occupation itself causes suicide, but is probably one of multiple factors.

I know from having been a veterinarian almost 30 years that there are days when my job is exceedingly rewarding, justifying my career decision. That often is followed the very next day by one that has me questioning my choice.

The researchers cited multiple stresses that may play a role. There were many that I could relate to as having experienced them myself. There are days when the workload of patients can be overwhelming, and you question whether you can keep up and are doing a good enough job. This leads into long hours and getting home late. You arrive home both physically exhausted as well as emotionally drained, with nothing to give to your own family, stressing these relationships. For three decades, I have struggled with my work-life balance.

Over the past decade, financial debt has become an increasingly important issue within our profession. When I went to school in the 1980s, my tuition was still reasonable when compared to income potential. However, younger veterinarians face constant tuition increases that are not keeping up with earnings. In 2016, the average debt for veterinary-school graduates was $167,535, with levels as high as $300,000 to $400,000, not uncommon.

Client expectations of what I could do for their pet and then client complaints have always been a problem for our profession. With most of us being caring people, we take disappointed clients personally and second guess ourselves even when we know we could not have done more.

When I first started, a complaint would be in the form of a letter or phone call. In many situations, I would speak directly to the upset client and resolve the issues. This has changed over the past decade or so with social media. People will post complaints about a veterinarian anonymously so an attempt at resolution is impossible. Also, with the cover of anonymity, many of these attacks become personal.

As pet parents, remember the vast majority of the veterinary team do this because they really want to help your pet live a great life for as long as possible. When you have concerns, communicate these in a way where we can explain our decisions as well as learn from them.

Fortunately, recognizing suicide as a real issue has allowed my profession to begin providing support to those who need it.