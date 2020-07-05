Pet Docs: The importance of establishing a vet-patient relationship

In past articles I have expressed the importance of establishing a relationship with a veterinarian to provide for consistent health monitoring and prevention.

Remember that each year of a dog’s life is the equivalent of 5-7 years in our own life spans, which makes that annual checkup for your pet all the more important.

There are more options than ever available to pet owners in terms of veterinary services. They range from comprehensive care, to high-volume, low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination clinics. What I see, on a regular basis, are the benefits of a sustained, consistent vet-patient relationship and the downside of inconsistent health care.

To highlight the point, I am taking us to a dark and forbidding place: a dog’s anus. And it’s the reaction most readers just had that illustrates the point. This is an area we simply aren’t going to pay close attention, but there are two very big reasons that we should. They are known as the anal sacs, and aside from being the source of an unpleasant smelling liquid that may be accidentally discharged at inopportune moments, they also are prone to a particular type of cancer, that is frequently detected only in its later stages.

First, a quick anatomy lesson. The anal sacs sit within the anal sphincter muscles. They are at about 4 o’clock and 7 o’clock, and they produce and store a pungent secretion. These are the same structures that produce the spray that skunks emit defensively, when threatened. In dogs, the material is used to mark territory, and is released involuntarily with bowel movements.

Brutus is a 9-year-old Boxer who was brought to a veterinarian, and was ultimately referred to me because he was straining to have bowel movements. I said "a" veterinarian versus "his" veterinarian, because he never went to the same veterinarian twice, and even those visits were infrequent, mostly for low-cost vaccinations, and to an emergency clinic on a couple of occasions. When I heard that his problem was straining to defecate, I knew this had advanced beyond a small anal tumor.

When I examined Brutus, I found that a tumor was relatively large, about the size of a walnut. Although it was large, it was barely visible externally. And its large size was not nearly enough to cause an obstruction. I recommended an abdominal ultrasound, and this revealed the extent of the problem, and the advanced nature of the disease.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The tumor type is known as an apocrine gland adenocarcinoma of the anal sac. This is the most common tumor type affecting the anal sac. They affect males and females equally, but certain breeds, such as Dachshunds and Spaniels, are more frequently affected. The average age is about 10 years. These tumors, though relatively uncommon, are serious, because they have a strong tendency to spread to local lymph nodes and eventually the lungs. The prognosis for these tumors is generally guarded, but for tumors that are caught early when they are small and have yet to spread, survival times can be counted in years.

A large part of the problem is their location. Owners don’t examine that area, and if not detected early on during a routine physical examination, the first signs may be constipation, and straining to defecate, which generally means advanced disease. They then take the dog to the vet, who finds a large anal sac tumor. The problem is even worse than it seems, because the straining is usually caused by the internal lymph node tumor that you can’t see. In about half of the cases I see, the cancer has already spread to the pelvic lymph nodes.

The prognosis is tied to the size of the tumor and whether it has spread. Overall, the average survival time for these patients is 15 months when treated surgically. Chemotherapy definitely extends life expectancy when used in conjunction with surgery. But the best prognostic factors are early and complete excision of small masses that have not spread. These average nearly 3-year survival times, and since the average age of affected dogs is 10, many will live out their lives and never come out of remission.

Because Brutus’s cancer was diagnosed so late in the course of the disease, he required a much more extensive surgical treatment, which included anal and abdominal surgery. He did well with surgery and has begun his chemo, with which he is having no problems. He is lucky that his owner is providing him with the best care possible at this point.

But I can’t help but think about how much surgery he could have avoided and how much better a prognosis he would be facing had this been detected earlier, during a regularly scheduled, routine physical examination. This is a lesson that applies equally to dogs and their owners.