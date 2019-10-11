I (Henri Bianucci) was awakened by a phone call early on a recent Sunday morning. I was too late to the phone, but when I saw my friend's name on the caller ID, I had a sense that something was very wrong.

I hit redial and my intuition was immediately confirmed by his tone, and then his words. He is a doctor, and his delivery was composed, but urgent. He told me that their little dog, we will call her Penny, had been attacked by another dog, and it was bad. They were on the way to our emergency clinic, so as soon as I hung up, I headed that way, too.

Penny’s injuries were grave. She was in shock and severely disoriented. Her rib cage had been crushed in multiple places and her lungs were severely bruised, which severely compromised her ability to breathe. In addition to that, there were multiple bruises and bite wounds all over her body.

Despite aggressive supportive care and an initial improvement, Penny died approximately 12 hours after the attack.

What exactly claimed her is hard to say. With massive trauma like that, blood clots, cardiac arrhythmias and lung bruising are but a few of the possibilities. The sad truth is that with trauma that severe, we are actually quite limited in our ability to reverse the damage, despite offering state-of-the-art care.

Penny weighed about 15 pounds, and her housemates have always been much larger dogs. They went to the beach almost every morning and ran and played with each other and the local dogs without incident for the past 12 years. It's easy to begin to think that all of the dogs at the beach share the same sense of carefree fun. Given that there had never been a problem, it was easy to assume that compatibility was not a concern.

Obviously, they didn’t encounter the same dogs over the years, or even day to day. But after years of doing this, it's easy to draw the assumption that dog walkers form a community of sorts and share some common values. There is almost a sense of trust that forms. The most important one being that dangerous, aggressive dogs are leashed and kept away from the rest. That’s what my friends believed, but, in an instant, that trust was shattered in the most devastating way possible.

When they described the attack to me, they were still numb with shock and pain. They said this was not a dog fight. This other dog, some kind of Lab mix, looked at Penny as prey. He ran her down like prey and the attack was directed and violent, with the singular intent to kill Penny. There were other dogs playing nearby, and when the attack began, it triggered something in them. Like some signal, they were activated and joined in the attack. Three or four dogs on little Penny. She didn’t have a chance.

This case affected me personally and profoundly. First of all, I have known Penny since she could fit in the palm of one's hand. She was one of my favorites outside of my own pack. She commanded the respect of her housemates at one-fifth of their weight. And she was simply a lovely, sweet soul. To have her stripped away like that is unimaginable.

The next morning, I woke up and looked at my little 7 pound Yorkie, Tiffany, and 10 pound mixed-breed, Vanessa, sleeping peacefully at the foot of my bed. I imagine that Penny was doing the same just before she went to the beach. I can't even imagine how I would feel.

The whole thing made me angry. But who, if anyone, should be the focus of that anger? The dog? The owner?

Or is this just something that any dog is capable of under the right circumstances? I think the answer is yes, they are all capable of it, but the threshold to action is what varies widely between dogs.

The purpose of this column is to promote the health and wellness of our readers' dogs and cats, so it's not important to decide whether all dogs are capable of this. What you should know is that any dog you encounter may be capable of this, and taking a wait-and-see approach is risky. I don’t let dogs so much as touch noses in my clinic because in a flash there can be a gaping facial wound.

If you are walking a small dog, you have no way of knowing whether the other dogs around are safe. In our emergency clinics, we see what we refer to as “big dog-little dog” encounters almost weekly, and the injuries are often severe or fatal, and the attacks are generally very quick and unexpected.

So the message is simple. Wherever you are, keep a distance between your little dogs and dogs you do not know well. I don’t believe that small dogs even comprehend the size difference, but the big ones definitely do. To them, your little dog may look more like prey than a playmate, and you cannot trust your small dog's safety to the judgment of others.