Pet Docs: Prevention, quick action needed for dogs with gastric dilatation

When they arrived home from work (yes, some people still leave home for work), they knew immediately that there was a problem with their 5-year-old Doberman, Otie.
A predictable creature of habit, Otie lets himself out of the house and typically awaits the arrival of James and Karen, each evening. Patiently, he stands by the garage door in the backyard. If only one of them arrives, he waits in the same spot until the second one arrives.
“He likes to be sure his flock is safely in the barn,” said Karen. “Tonight he was not there, and we knew it was something serious.”
They found him in the bedroom. “He raised his head, but that was it. He could barely move, and his abdomen was so swollen,” Karen relayed as tears began to flow. “We carried him to the car, and went straight to the emergency clinic.”
When the phone rang it was around 9 p.m. The ER veterinarian quickly relayed the facts of Otie's case. It sounded bad, worse than most with the same condition, but there was no question that the next action step was emergency surgery. I was already driving to the clinic before the call ended.
Otie's problem was that he had a condition known as gastric dilatation and volvulus, or GDV for short.
This mostly affects large-breed dogs with deep chests but has been seen in many breeds, including Dachshunds.
The problem is with gas accumulating in the stomach. This then causes the stomach to slowly twist by about 180 degrees. Gas production continues in the stomach, but the newly assumed position kinks off any outlets for the gas to escape. As the stomach becomes massively distended, it compresses the blood vessels in the abdomen, preventing all of the blood in the back half of the dog from returning to the heart. This pooling of blood leads to shock and a cascade of debilitating metabolic changes.
The pressure within the stomach becomes so great that blood cannot be delivered to it, and the wall of the stomach begins to die. Absent immediate medical intervention, this will be fatal, often within hours of the onset of bloating.
Within 40 minutes of the call, I was opening Otie’s abdomen, and what I found was alarming. Half of the stomach wall was black, and needed to be removed. Otie was a terribly risky anesthetic candidate, and his bloodwork suggested a protracted period of GDV prior to the owners' arrival home. The agony he experienced is hard to imagine. This all added up to a very poor prognosis. But by what could be considered a borderline miracle, Otie survived surgery and left the hospital five days later, seemingly none the worse for wear.
Otie's case, and cases like his, in which nobody is home to see the onset of GDV for a period of hours are typically the worst. That’s why preventive measures should be taken with breeds predisposed to the problem. Owners of these breeds should be particularly attuned to the symptoms of GDV and must take action at the first signs of it.
I had a terribly sad case in which an owner got annoyed with his dog because it kept pacing in the house. Not aware that this was a sign of GDV, he put her outside and went back to bed. He woke up to his dog lying in shock on the porch. That patient did not survive.
The most common signs of GDV begin with restlessness and agitation. These dogs will pace in the house and may repeatedly ask to go outside, where they will also pace.
Their abdomens will be firm, and often distended, but with some large-breed dogs this may not be easily appreciated at first. These dogs want to relieve the pressure in the stomach, and they become desperate.
Another common sign is dry heaving or wretching, but not producing vomit. So, if your large-breed dog becomes restless, can’t get comfortable, has nonproductive wretching, or a distended abdomen, it pays to assume the worst and seek veterinary assistance immediately. Time is truly of the essence with GDV, and minutes can literally be the difference between surviving, or not.
As far as prevention, the best thing to do is a preventive procedure called gastropexy, in which the stomach is sutured to the abdominal wall so that it cannot twist.
This highly effective, and a very well tolerated procedure that can be performed at the time of a spay or neuter, and can be performed as an open abdominal procedure, or with a minimally invasive laparoscope. It’s simple to perform in the right hands, and virtually eliminates the risk of GDV.
The message here is that, for high risk breeds, prevention is far and away the best medicine for GDV. But, in reality, whether because of the relative risk is not considered high enough, or owing to financial constraints, or for a variety of other reasons, not all at-risk dogs will have preventive surgery.
So, for them, it is of the utmost importance that owners are aware of the symptoms of GDV, and that they seek immediate veterinary assistance at the earliest signs.