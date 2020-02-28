Pet Docs: Pet's health history helps vets make best 'education guess' on treatment

Turnip presented to me for inappropriate urination. She was a 6-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, who about two years ago began to wake up in a puddle of urine after a day of excessive exercise, like hunting or swimming.

This progressed over the past year to where her owner would find urine where Turnip was sitting or lying while awake. The owner also observed that on walks, the dog would attempt to go more frequently than she had in the past.

So what would cause a perfectly healthy dog to begin leaking urine?

There are three main reasons for this to happen: urethral sphincter hypotonus, increased urine production and increased urgency to urinate.

Most of her symptoms fit with the first, urethral sphincter hypotonus. This is a condition that many spayed female dogs will develop as they reach middle age. The muscles of this sphincter have estrogen receptors and being spayed, Turnip would have less estrogen to stimulate these receptors. The muscular sphincter that holds urine in place gradually weakens to where the pressure of urine in the bladder is greater than the sphincter’s strength. So when the bladder is distended the most, like when sleeping, urine leaks out.

This fits best with the symptoms that the owner was observing, except for the increased frequency of urination on walks. That symptom fit best with something increasing her feeling of urgency to urinate. These dogs will attempt to urinate even when there is little to no urine in the bladder. If you have had a cystitis or prostatitis, you know the feeling. You feel like you have to urinate even after you just have.

There are other symptoms, besides a urinary tract infection, that will cause an increased urgency to urinate. A tumor growing within the bladder or urethra will often cause with the same symptoms. If a stone has formed, it too can cause the sensation to urinate when you do not need to. Many dogs will have such an increased urgency that they will break their house training.

The other cause for increased urination, an increased production of urine, did not fit Turnip's situation. The owner did not observe increased water intake. Her family veterinarian had checked multiple urine samples and they revealed her urine was well concentrated, indicating she was not producing an excessive amount.

This is where my job gets difficult. Which direction do I go in trying to assess Turnips’ problems as I do not want to put her through something unnecessary or cause the owner unnecessary expenses? We could perform multiple tests all at once or perform then one at a time. The latter is what most pet parents elect.

This forces me to make an educated guess as to which test will provide the diagnosis. I have recently found myself saying to parents, "If I knew the correct test, I would already have the answer and not need to run the test.”

Veterinarians are similar to pediatricians, in that we depend totally on the parents to provide the history of our patients’ symptoms. It would be so much easier if Turnip could tell me she felt a burning sensation every time she urinates and the she feels like she has to go all the time.

For Turnip, I performed an ultrasound first to look for stones or a tumor that might make her have an increased urgency, and not show up on a urinalysis. I did not see anything abnormal. So now we are going to try a trial of a medication to strengthen her urethral sphincter. If that does not work, the next step is to perform a cystoscopy, where I can visually assess her lower urinary tract.

Providing a good history is the best way you can help me and your family veterinarian make the best “educated guess” as to the next best test or therapy when we do not yet have a definitive diagnosis.