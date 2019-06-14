My (Perry Jameson) plan was to open Veterinary Specialty Care in September 1999. I had been traveling from veterinary clinic to veterinary clinic doing mobile ultrasound over the summer but knew it was time to have a permanent practice. The equipment had arrived, drugs were placed on the shelves, cages put together and walls painted.
Everything was ready to go until Hurricane Floyd decided to come to South Carolina. If you lived here 20 years ago, you are sure to remember Hurricane Floyd. Memories were still fresh from the devastation Hurricane Hugo had caused, so any mention of a hurricane had us all on edge, as it still should. It also is well remembered as the time when the governor did not reverse Interstate 26, so leaving Charleston was a nightmare.
So the threat of the storm approaching caused me to delay the opening and prepare my family to evacuate. My uncle had passed away several months earlier, so his empty house in the Upstate town of Seneca seemed like a perfect location to stay while we waited for the storm to pass.
I also thought we would take back roads from our Johns Island home and avoid the crazy traffic on the interstates. Well, it took us 10 hours to make a trip that under normal conditions we could make in fewer than 4. Cars were running out of fuel or overheating on the small rural two-lane roads. Our small car containing 3 adults, 4 cats and 2 dogs felt smaller and smaller as the time slowly went by.
The storm turned north missing Charleston and instead made land fall along the state line of North and South Carolina. After two days in Seneca, we made the trek back home.
Every June 1, the official start of hurricane season, I cannot help think about my Floyd experience. I know the entire event would have gone smoother had we been prepared. For all who have experienced it, you know how stressful these storm threats are. Being prepared is the best way to reduce this stress.
Living in coastal South Carolina you must be prepared for these storms. Your animals cannot be left behind to fend for themselves. Following these storms, pets left at home often escape or, worse, are killed. Animal shelters become overwhelmed dealing with the massive number of strays, many of whom never make it back to their families.
So every year I go through my checklist to ensure we have what we need. Now is the time to sort all of this out, not when the storm is approaching.
Each year, assess how many pets you have and how will they be transported. If your home is like mine, that number is constantly in flux as we adopt new members and say goodbye to others. We also traded vehicles over this past year, so I will have to decide how will all the people, pets and supplies fit safely into our new car.
As pets age, their health needs change so they may have medical needs and medications requirements to consider. Here is the check list my family reviews every June 1:
- Food: Have enough food to feed each pet for 1 week. Canned food is less likely to get damaged from moisture. Purchase the self-opening cans so you do not need a can opener. This food should be stored separately from the food you use to feed daily. Once November 30 arrives, the end of hurricane season, donate this food to a shelter.
- Water: Have enough water for each pet for 1 week. Estimate needing about 1 ounce of water per each pound of the animal's weight per day.
- Bowls: To reduce stress, make sure everyone has his or her own bowl to eat out of and separate water bowls for dogs and cats.
- Lodging: Now is the time to decide to where you are evacuating. Is it a hotel or the in-laws? Do not assume pets are welcome, so ask now. Families and hotels may change policies yearly, so ask yearly.
- Identification: This is extremely important. In the panic of these events, many pets are separated from their families. They may escape while you are at a rest stop or get lost at your evaluation location. Microchips are great in that they cannot be lost but they require a special device to retrieve the information. Make sure the microchip provider has your up-to-date contact numbers. All pets should have collars with ID tags. If found, they can be called by their true name and anyone can read the information on the tags.
- Medications: Make sure you have at least one weeks’ worth of medication to take when you evacuate. Medication needs often change, so reassess annually.
- Carriers/leashes: Have a leash for every dog. Even the best dogs should be leashed while being walked during an evacuation. Cats should be transported in carriers. I recommend no more than two cats per carrier and this depends on how well they get along with each other.
- Litter: Be sure to have enough litter and litter boxes for when you arrive at your evacuation destination. For trips longer than four hours, you should stop and let your cats use them within the enclosed car.
- Transportation: Plan how all of the people, dogs, cat carriers, supplies and luggage will fit into your vehicle. If your trip normally takes two hours, estimate it taking six.
If you live here long enough, you will experience an evacuation so be prepare in advance.