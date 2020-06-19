Pet Docs: Not all pets show textbook symptoms of illnesses

After practicing veterinary medicine for close to 30 years, I (Perry Jameson) am frequently reminded that not every patient reads the textbook in terms of how their illness should appear to me. Not getting tunnel vision as to how a certain disease should look is part of the art of practicing medicine.

Britany, a 5-year-old Australian cattle dog, reminded me of this recently.

She was brought in to our emergency services in February for a sudden onset of vomiting. This is a symptom that can result from multiple diseases, those both involving the GI tract and those involving other organs.

An ultrasound of her abdomen did not reveal any obvious cause for her vomiting. Blood work, however, revealed she had marked liver value elevations. These changes were most consistent with a toxic injury or hepatitis. A severe liver injury could definitely cause her symptoms, so we thought we had our answer.

Unfortunately, often the only way to get an answer as to the actual liver problem is by obtaining a liver biopsy for a pathologist to microscopically review. After discussing options with her family, the decision was made to treat for the potential infections we could treat and to support her in hopes her liver could heal itself if this was from a toxin.

She started to improve after two days in the hospital. She went home on antibiotics and liver supportive supplements. By April, her liver values were back to normal. However, she was not.

Over the following three months about every two weeks she would have one to two days of anorexia, lethargy and vomiting. Her family veterinarian would treat with anti-nausea medications and antibiotics and Britany would recover, only to relapse. She also was steadily losing weight.

When I first saw Britany in early May, she was barley eating anything and when she did, it would come back up soon after. She was extremely emaciated and lethargic. I knew that if I could not figure this out quickly, she would not survive much longer.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We discussed all the potential causes for her symptoms. Her most recent blood work one month ago looked great, with her liver disease apparently resolved. I told Mom that I suspected she may have had two separate issues concurrently, the acute liver injury and another still ongoing problem causing this vomiting.

It was going to require a significant amount of testing to figure things out and understandably, following her February hospitalization, Mom was unsure how much more she could do. Prior to rechecking X-rays and ultrasound that had been performed three months earlier, we elected to test for hypoadrenocorticism. This is a condition where there is a cortisol deficiency and can cause her symptoms and is common in middle-age females.

Results would take 24 hours to return, so I sent her home on anti-nausea medications to try to make her feel better while we waited.

Of course, these results came back normal, so we still did not have the answer. Mom agreed to come in the next morning for an abdominal ultrasound, thoracic X-rays, blood work and if these did not provide an answer, endoscopy and possibly exploratory surgery.

The morning of our planned testing Britany awoke feeling the best she had in months. She went outside and had liquid diarrhea. This was the first-time diarrhea was one of her symptoms. Shortly before leaving to come to the hospital, she went out and had diarrhea again and strained to eventually pass a large piece of plastic or rubber.

Mom suddenly remembered that Britany, 6 months early, had eaten a piece of her Chuck-it ball and actually still had the remainder in her car. When she looked at the ball and the piece of rubber, the hole in the ball matched the piece of rubber exactly.

I could not help believing this was the cause for her 3-month history of symptoms. The ball fragment would get stuck in a portion of her intestine, causing painful ileus and obstruction only to move after 24-48 hours before getting stopped in a new part of her intestine. I suspected this was why her symptoms waxed and waned for the past three months.

I canceled all her tests and told her to call the next day with an update. Each day, Britany gradually improved.

I spoke with Mom this week, a month after the situation resolved. She said, “Britany is doing great since passing the ball. She is eating, drinking, acting and voiding normally, and back to her annoying self!”