Q: I went to the grocery store last weekend, and and was shocked to see a dog locked in a car with only one window slightly opened. The dog seemed OK, but I was concerned.
I shopped quickly and went back out to check on the dog. By then, he was pretty worked up, panting hard and pacing in the car. I started to call the police, but the owner showed up, and quickly left.
How can someone handle this type of situation if the owner does not arrive and the dog looks like it’s in trouble?
A: We have all read about how quickly a car heats up on a warm summer day. The car is like a greenhouse, and as the suns rays continuously heat the objects in the car, the heat remains trapped within, and the car rapidly heats up to temperatures that are inconsistent with life.
A car's interior can reach 120 degrees on an 80-degree day in 30 minutes. On a 90-degree day, it can hit 160 degrees in 10 minutes. These temperatures are quickly lethal to dogs and small children left in a closed vehicle. An average of 32 children die in hot cars in the U.S. every year. It's estimated that dog fatalities number in the hundreds.
It's not always stupidity or ignorance that leads to these deaths. I (Henri Bianucci) have seen a number of cases in our emergency clinics in which dogs and cats sneak into an open car and the owners then unwittingly close them in. The vast majority of the cases we see, however, result when the owners have knowingly left their pets in the car and either underestimated or were unaware of the risk.
There are 28 states that have laws on the books that make it illegal to leave an animal in a parked car if it poses a danger to the animal’s health. South Carolina is not one of those states. There are 12 states that allow a person to break the window of a car containing an animal at risk of heatstroke, without fear of facing criminal charges for vandalism. South Carolina is not one of those states, either.
If someone sees an animal in a parked car and perceives a dangerous situation, they should call the police, then make every attempt to find the owner. Get that ball rolling first, because if the owner can’t be found, only the police have the legal authority to break in. They also are in a better position to deal with a potentially angry property owner, who thought leaving the dog was OK in the first place.
If the situation is critical, the police are not readily available, the owner can't be found, and the pet's life hangs on your decision, it is still illegal to break the window, so I can't advise you to do that.
These cases are always heart wrenching. The guilt that owners experience and the degree of suffering that these patients endure is almost unbearable. A recent case involved a dog left in a car with the air conditioning running. The car died, and so did the dog. Even if dogs survive the initial high temperature, they often have irreparable brain or organ damage.
Prevention is the best medicine, and it is entirely preventable. To keep your dog or cat from sneaking into the car, never leave the doors open and unattended.
If you are bringing your pet along for a ride, there are many suggestions about how to make this safer. Leave a shoe, your wallet, or, better yet, your phone in the backseat with the dog. These may remind you that your pet is there, but they will not prevent lapses in judgment, such as leaving a pet in the car while you “quickly” run into a store or office.
Kay Hyman of The Charleston Animal Society recommends that unless your pet is the reason for the trip, leave it at home. Never leave the pet in the car alone. If you get out, they do as well. That really is the safest approach.