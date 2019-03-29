Many times as I (Henri Bianucci) was growing up, I would ask why someone died. Often, the answer was simply that they had died of old age.
Maybe this explanation was intentionally vague to spare me details that would have been frightening, or that I would not understand. But this shadowy answer had the opposite effect. It left me more confused about the nature of aging and death, and made me worry that the old people I knew and loved would just die suddenly because they were old.
I wondered that if we die of old age, why do we all die at so many different ages? One day I asked my dad why a man had died, and he answered jokingly, “His heart stopped.” Though intended as a joke, it actually made sense that a specific problem caused his death, rather than just his age.
As a veterinarian, I am frequently asked if a pet is too old to survive a procedure, to which I respond, “Age is not a disease.”
With age comes the inevitable decline of organ systems and immune function. This decline opens the way for infections, various cancers and organ failure. These are the things that ultimately claim us and our pets, not age. So, if a pet is older but otherwise healthy, they are typically at no greater risk under anesthesia than animals half their age.
The fact that Tika, a 12-year-old Cairn terrier, was slowing down, was accepted as a natural fact. After all, in human years she was 84. So it was no surprise when she wanted to avoid the younger Springer spaniel in the house.
The signs progressed slowly at first. But recently, the aging process seemed accelerated. She was lethargic and snappy. Her eyes became crusty and dry, requiring administration of eye medication, of which she became increasingly resentful. Her intolerance of being handled or medicated manifested in avoidance behavior, running for cover and snapping at or biting those trying to treat her.
Medicating the eye had become impossible, and as a result rapidly deteriorated. The cornea, or outer layer, was cloudy, dry and painful. It had become more of a burden than an asset, and the decision was made to remove it. This was on a Friday. Tika’s owner was away for the weekend, and upon returning home Sunday night, found that what had appeared a mild condition, had progressed to a full-on emergency.
Tika was in agony and critically ill. Her left eye was caked in mucous and the left side of her head was grossly swollen, red, hot and severely painful. She was minimally responsive, and had a high fever, dehydration and generalized sepsis. Her initial treatment was with antibiotics, I.V. fluids and abscess drainage.
An MRI revealed an extensive area of abscessed and infected tissue, that encompassed half of Tika's head. At its center was the left ear canal and middle ear chamber, which showed signs of chronic infection, indicating that the problem had been going on for far longer than anyone knew.
Once Tika was stabilized, her only chance at survival was surgery. The goal was to drain the deeper abscesses, and remove the damaged tissue. Removing the source of the infection was essential, and that meant removing the ear canal and part of the middle ear chamber. This procedure is known as a total ear canal ablation, or TECA. The irony was lost on no one that Tika needed a TECA, to survive.
It was a rough surgery and recovery. Two months after the surgery, Tika is not just back to her old self but a much younger version of her previous self. Tika wasn’t avoiding having her eye treated, she didn’t want her ear touched. The continuous discomfort of her chronic ear infection had an understandably depressing effect on her attitude and willingness to interact and be handled. She was just protecting herself from more pain.
Her owner called the other day to say that Tika was out playing with the workmen in her yard in a way she hadn’t seen in years. She would roll on her back, pause and then snap to all four’s, run around like a puppy and repeat.
The moral of the story is that, like people, dogs and cats do not simply die of old age. They die of specific problems that aging can make them prone to, and some of these are treatable, or even curable.
Ear infections are just one example of something that could make your pet feel miserable, and thus appear to be suffering from “old age.”
So, before you write off your older pet's behavioral changes to age, have your veterinarian take a closer look. You can’t change their age, but you may be able to put a little more time on the clock.