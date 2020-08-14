Pet Docs: Euthanasia a powerful tool that comes with great responsibility

Euthanasia is a word derived by combining the Greek words for good and death. Euthanasia of a pet can provide a peaceful and painless end to a patients suffering, and allow an owner to begin the process of emotional healing.

The ability to compress what would otherwise be a long and painful approach to the moment of departure is truly a gift. When applied at the appropriate time, euthanizing an animal patient is as valuable a medical procedure as any that we perform with palliative, or curative, intent.

Despite knowing these things to be true, euthanasia is still something that I (Henri Bianucci) approach with some degree of dread. It always feels like a bit of a betrayal of the patient's trust. In some cases, there may be a lingering sense that, even though it may be a long shot, there is one more thing to try.

So often there is one more thing you could try, but one has to balance financial constraints, the condition of the patient, the emotional state of the owners and the overall prognosis.

Euthanasia is a powerful tool, but with power comes the responsibility to wield it judiciously.

Too often I hear of cases in which veterinarians have presented treatment recommendations as a choice between the indicated therapy and euthanasia. A classic example is the dog with a broken bone in one leg. The other three legs are fine. The recommendation goes like this: You can repair the fracture with surgery or amputate the leg. If you can’t do either of these things, you can euthanize the pet.

This choice completely leaves out of consideration the fact that we are designed to heal and animals have been healing their own fractures, and many other conditions, for much longer than man has been providing medical therapy. For the fractures that don’t heal perfectly, there are three other legs to carry the load. There are many other conditions for which this reasoning applies.

Here is a case in point. Recently, a friend from Chicago called me in the middle of the night crying hysterically. She was at an emergency clinic and her dog had suddenly become paralyzed in all four limbs. The clinic told her that the dog had slipped a disc in its neck, and that the spinal cord was injured. The dog needed an MRI and surgery immediately, or it would remain paralyzed. When she explained that the cost was prohibitive for her, they said that she could humanely euthanize the dog. I told her to have them put in a urinary catheter and give her a prescription for steroids, take the dog home, and give it time. Three days later, the dog was walking and is now back to normal.

Were they wrong to recommend advanced imaging and surgery? No, it is shown that, statistically, dogs get better faster, and to a greater extent, with surgery. What the young veterinarian didn’t grasp or share was that the statistics say most get better with surgery, not that none get better without it.

Recently, a 6-month-old Doberman was sent to me who had been diagnosed by a board certified radiologist as having an intestinal obstruction. The options provided were surgery or euthanasia.

Due to financial considerations and an uncertain prognosis, the owners were on the verge of choosing euthanasia. Ultimately, the opted for exploratory surgery, which revealed that there was an infection, not an obstruction. Surgery was not the cure, but it provided a correct diagnosis, which is important. This case again illustrates that the "E" word may have been wielded a bit prematurely.

A professor of mine once told me that one-third of your patients will get better because of you, one-third will get better in spite of you and one-third won't get better. Thankfully, his fractions have proven incorrect in my career, but the longer I practice, the more I appreciate the spirit of his words.

Nobody has all the answers, and there are few absolutes in medicine.

The choices to perform a surgery, or other procedure, or euthanize are always delivered when an owner's emotional state is fragile. So, when faced with this choice, don’t be afraid to take a step back, seek a second opinion, consider an animal’s innate ability to heal and look for what may lie between that recommended procedure and euthanasia.