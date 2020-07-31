Pet Docs: Early intervention key to prevent life-threatening heart condition

Q: My dog’s veterinarian recently diagnosed my 10-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel with heart failure secondary to a leaky heart valve. She is doing well on the medications, but I still am unsure what exactly is wrong with her. Help?

A: To better understand your dog’s heart problem, you first need to understand the normal heart. Dogs have hearts identical to ours with four chambers, two on the right and two on the left. The left two receive oxygenated blood from the lungs and pump it to the body. The right chambers receive blood from the body and pump it to the lungs to be filled with oxygen.

To ensure the blood travels in the correct direction, there are four one-way valves (mitral, tricuspid, aortic and pulmonic). The mitral valve is located between the two left chambers, the left atrium and ventricle, while the tricuspid separates the right chambers. The aortic valve lets blood pass from the left ventricle to the body but not back. The pulmonic valve lets blood pass from the right ventricle to the lungs but not back.

Once blood has been oxygenated in the lungs, it flows into the left atrium. When full, the left atrium pumps blood through the mitral valve and into the left ventricle. When the ventricle is full, it then pumps blood out the aorta and to the body. When this happens, the mitral valve should close preventing blood from flowing back into the left atrium.

This normal closing of the mitral valve creates part of the “lub-dub” we call the heartbeat, and listen to with a stethoscope.

The most common acquired heart condition dogs develop is called mitral valve endocardiosis. With this condition, the valve leaflets become thickened and no longer can close completely. So when the ventricle contracts blood flows backward through the valve, it creates a heart murmur. Mitral valve endocardiosis is usually first suspected based on a murmur noted over the mitral valve during a physical examination.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In some dogs, the disease never progresses to cause symptoms. In others, the leak gradually worsens, resulting in serious life-threatening symptoms. A dry cough is often the first symptom noticed. As the left atrium increases in size, it may compress the trachea, which basically tickles the throat, resulting in coughing.

At some point, the left atrium can no longer enlarge further. This compromises the ability of blood to flow out of the lungs and into the heart. The vessels in the lungs become engorged and when they reach a certain point, fluid will begin to leak out and into the space between the airway and blood vessels, resulting in pulmonary edema. This accumulation of fluid is called congestive heart failure and prevents oxygen from reaching the red blood cells. Coughing and shortness of breath occur as a result. If not treated, this is fatal.

In humans, valve replacement would be considered, but unfortunately in dogs, this is only an option at research facilities. Instead, we treat with medications to decrease fluid retention and to improve the flow of blood out the aorta instead of back through the valve. Aggressive therapy and monitoring (thoracic X-rays, echocardiogram, ECG, blood pressure and blood work) will usually help control symptoms for an extended period. Unfortunately, since we are not reversing the underlying problem, the disease continues to progress and will eventually become resistant to medications.

Some dogs with mitral endocardiosis will develop a condition called pulmonary hypertension, which is essentially hypertension in the lungs but not the rest of the body. The heart does not respond well to having to pump blood into this high pressure system. This often leads to exercise intolerance, shortness of breath, fainting and right-sided heart failure. With right-sided heart failure, fluid may accumulate within the abdominal cavity.

Treatment involves treating the underlying heart problem, as well as medications to decrease pressure in the pulmonary arteries. These arteries do not typically respond to systemic blood pressure lowering drugs (anti-hypertensive drugs). There are a few drugs that have the potential to lower pulmonary arterial pressure, with the most famous being Viagra. This is what the drug was initially developed for but was found to have a more lucrative side-effect.

Clinical evidence in dogs is commonly noted at 6-9 years of age but can occur earlier in certain breeds, especially Cavalier King Charles spaniels like your dog. Early intervention is important to prevent life-threatening pulmonary edema, requiring oxygen therapy and hospitalization.