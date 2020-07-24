Pet Docs: Dog dragged behind car relearns trust after months of healing

The name Lowcountry Labrador Retriever Rescue gave her was Onyx. While she certainly has some Lab in her DNA, it is quite possible that it’s not the majority share. To broaden their definition of what makes a dog a Lab is a natural extension of their generosity and kindness.

Truthfully though, with a story as shocking as hers, it would seem hard for anyone not to go out of their way to try and right the wrong she had suffered, especially a group dedicated to putting the lives of so many dogs back on track.

One of the witnesses was driving down the highway, and their first thought was that the car in front of them was dragging a black plastic bag of garbage down the road.

As they closed the distance, the unimaginable truth emerged. It was a dog who had struggled briefly, and in vain, against the pull of the tether, and now was resigned to futility of resistance. As she was dragged and bounced on the pavement, she was literally being torn apart by the friction of the tarmac.

Frantically, the first witness, who was quickly joined by another, pursued the vehicle, honking and screaming. They were able to bring him to a stop. According to them, he looked at the dog, cut the tether, and drove off, as Onyx lay writhing in pain, covered in blood and dirt, with the skin of her chest, sides, knees, and abdomen stripped to the bone. Her paw pads were all but destroyed, and the tips of all of her toes were gone.

The police were called, and assisted in gathering up what was left of Onyx and transporting her to a vet. She was in agony, screaming, snapping and out of her mind in pain and fear. The ordeal and the suffering is hard to imagine. The driver of the trailer claimed he left to get supplies to provide aid and returned to the scene. The police did not press charges, so he got to go home, while the rest of us get to right his wrong, whether it was intentional or not.

I (Henri Bianucci) performed surgery on her about a month ago. There was so much skin missing. The wounds were so deep, and many would be permanent, such as the loss of foot pads and toes. It was unclear what skin would live and what would die, and it was even questionable whether there was enough skin left to close her wounds. Surgery lasted four hours.

Some of the wounds were closed completely, while some could not be. She has had several smaller surgeries since the first one, and the wounds are now healing. Although she will never be completely restored, she has the chance to live a very comfortable, functional life.

On that first day, it took several technicians to get Onyx out of her cage for any treatments. She would viciously snap at anyone who approached. She required restraint and a muzzle in order to be handled as well as general anesthesia for any wound therapy.

After her horror show, she did not know whom to trust, and she rightfully associated humans with pain and abuse. After her surgery, the foster family could not handle her at home, because her anticipation of pain resulted in dangerous defensive aggression.

We have been changing her bandages regularly since surgery. What we have has seen is that along with the healing of her wounds has come the healing of her soul. With each treatment, her pain has diminished, and she has begun to associate people with that. When she arrives for treatments, she greets us with kisses and a wagging tail.

We take off her e-collar and let her lick her healing sores just enough to scratch the itch, and she is showered with love and attention. Muzzles and chemical restraints have been replaced by trust and the knowledge that we are all there to help her.

When I look into her beautiful brown eyes gazing up to me from that broken body, I’m reminded of the resilience of her spirit, and the fact that dogs are totally dependent upon people for their well being. Domestic dogs are a creation of people, and their well-being is our responsibility.

I don’t know if the person who inflicted these injuries upon Onyx did so on purpose or by accident. I do know that, at the very least, he betrayed her trust. He put her in a place where this could happen and did so in a state with no regulations for allowing a dog to ride in a trailer or in the back of a pick up truck.

The absence of a law against that gives this person, and anyone else, the right to put their dogs in extreme danger, or to use as cover in the case of willful abuse.

What would this person face had this been a child? That we are responsible for their safety is something dogs and children have in common.

Placing a dog in a truck bed or trailer, without proper restraint, is negligent, and the fact that South Carolina has no law against this is a breach of our responsibility to animals we love and are of our own creation.