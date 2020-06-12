I (Henri Bianucci) was recently asked to perform a debark surgery on a canine patient, whose owners were facing eviction, or rehoming of a dog that they loved dearly. This sparked a discussion among our staff about the moral and ethical considerations surrounding this procedure.

Excessive barking is one of the most common behavioral issues in dogs, And among dogs under age 3, behavioral issues are the No. 1 reason for euthanasia, edging out every other disease or trauma.

Before I would agree to performing this surgery, I would require that an owner has taken steps to manage the problem with proper training techniques. If this fails, I would then suggest that they enlist the support of a qualified dog trainer.

Suffice it to say that I think people should exhaust all possible behavior modification techniques before considering surgery.

But if none of this has helped, and you are facing losing your dog, or your dwelling, or even if this behavior has begun to make you resent your dog, surgical debarking may be, in my opinion, an option.

The technical name is ventriculocordectomy, and it involves the removal of the vocal cords. There are two ways to do this, but I only consider one to be an acceptable technique.

Either procedure is performed under general anesthesia. One approach is to remove the cords by reaching in through the mouth and simply cutting them out. The problems with this technique stem from the fact that you cannot suture the ensuing wound closed. This allows for scar tissue to form, which can act as new vocal cords, and they get their bark back. This occurs about half the time with that technique.

The other, and far more serious, problem is the potential for “web” formation. Again, because the wounds are not sutured closed, they can scar together, creating a “web” of scar tissue across the larynx, making breathing difficult. This is a very difficult complication to correct. For these reasons, I would never consider this technique.

The second technique is one in which the vocal cords are reached through an incision through the bottom of the larynx. In this procedure, the vocal cords are excised, and the site is closed with a suture, preventing the bark from ever returning, and minimizing the chances of web formation.

Clearly, a big consideration is whether it is humane or ethical to be a part of such a procedure, to surgically modify a dog to suit us. But consider the case in which a male dog exhibits urine marking behavior or dominance aggression. These behaviors are considered to be secondary sex trait, meaning as long as there is testosterone floating around, they may be difficult to stop.

So, what is often the very first thing we decide to do? No, we don’t call a trainer, we castrate him. Since we are uncomfortable with that term, we call it neutering, but we all know what’s going on here. Sure, you can say that you are also doing that for population control. But can't proper training and environmental controls accomplish that too?

If not spayed, a female dog will go into heat once or twice a year. During this time, she will bleed and it can be a mess. This also can affect the behavior of her housemates and other dogs in the neighborhood. Of course, you can’t train her to stop, so to manage this problem, we perform a hysterectomy, which for some reason we call spaying.

Hysterectomies and castration are considered perfectly acceptable surgical modifications toward making our dogs more suitable house pets. But why? They are far more painful than a debark surgery. Some say that a debark may diminish their identity. Well, ask yourself what effect castration or a hysterectomy may have on a person.

Furthermore, neutering dogs too early recently has been linked to serious health issues, such as certain cancers, developmental orthopedic diseases and urinary tract disorders. Yet, these procedures somehow escape moral and ethical scrutiny.

As surgeries go, ventriculocordectomy is relatively minor, and very low on the pain scale. The dogs can go home the same day, and generally act as if nothing has happened. Performed correctly, there are virtually no known harmful health effects.

Whether there is a psychological toll on the patient after having the bark tone changed and the volume drastically reduce, we can never really know. I have never seen evidence or read reports that would support the belief that there is a negative impact.

So, do I think that in select cases this is an acceptable approach to correcting a behavioral issue, knowing that these issues can be a leading cause of death by euthanasia? Absolutely.