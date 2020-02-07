Pet Docs: Cataracts do not mean the end for diabetic dog

Q: We have a 16-year-old Boykin Spaniel who has been a part of the family for almost as long as we have been one. She was there for one of our sons first day of first grade, and his college graduation this past summer.

She is still pretty happy and healthy, but last year she was diagnosed with diabetes. This month she developed cataracts suddenly, and has now lost her sight completely. Our vet recommended that we have a specialist remove the cataracts.

At her age, and with our budget, we are unable to do that. My wife thinks that if we are not going to do it, we should put her to sleep. In the short time she has been blind, I think she seems content. What are your thoughts?

A: Cataract formation in diabetic dogs is extremely common. In fact 90 percent to 95 percent of dogs with diabetes will develop cataracts within one year, even if they are well managed. Furthermore, these cataracts generally develop much more rapidly than cataracts that form due to aging. This leads to inflammatory changes around the lens, which can reduce the success rate of surgery. As a result, there are many dogs in this situation who either have poor surgical results, or never go to surgery, and remain blind.

I (Henri Bianucci) have seen many of these dogs over the years, and although they may have health concerns, the blindness does not seem to create as much of a disability as one may think.

Advancing age certainly carries with it an increased likelihood of health problems, such as arthritis, cancer or major organ failure, but age itself is not a disease. And while we may worry about aging and our own mortality, dogs are blissfully ignorant of it.

This seems like an obvious point, but I actually had a client call me and say that, sadly, it was “time” to let her cat go. I told her I was sorry and asked what the problem was. Her response floored me. “He is 16, and that’s pretty old for a cat, so I think its time.” That was it. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the cat, other than it had passed a threshold in the owner's mind, and it was now time to go. I managed to talk her out of this, and the cat lived another 3 years.

It's much easier for me to understand the concern you have shared about Sage’s blindness. That is an actual medical condition, and the loss of one of the five senses is significant. But I do not feel that in an otherwise healthy dog, it is a reason to consider euthanasia. In my experience, the negative impact of blindness on the quality of life of dogs and cats, is negligible.

About a year ago, I was passing through the Emergency Department, when I looked into a basket sitting on the table with three tiny kittens. I asked what was happening with them, and I was told they were about to be euthanized. When there is an exceptionally cute puppy or kitten in the clinic, I like to give new employees a scare by telling them that it is to be euthanized for some ridiculous reason, like having fleas. The new employee reacts with horror, while the veterans just roll their eyes.

Well, I thought that’s what was being done to me, so I answered with “Haha, seriously, what's up.” The grim faces proved that the plan was as stated, and so I asked why.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The reason was that they were found in a parking lot, and were infested with fly larvae, which had damaged their eyes. Given that they were strays, and would likely be blind, the decision was made to euthanize them. After some discussion, I was able to direct a different plan, and all three kittens were treated. The outcome was that one died, one was completely normal, and the third was completely blind, and both eyes were removed.

One of our technicians adopted this kitten, which is now nearly an adult. She reports that her behavior is no different than any cat she has ever owned. She navigates the house with ease, only occasionally bumping furniture if it’s moved, or a wall if she is really rambunctious, not unlike any playful kitten.

That’s just one of many examples. I have had several cases in which I informed an owner, to their utter surprise, that their pet was, in fact, blind. They really had no idea. So, I can't disagree with your reasons not to have the procedure performed, and I can assure you that this is also not a reason to consider euthanasia.

Animals have a tremendous capacity to adapt to a range of physical limitations. But, for a dog with a loving home, blindness and happiness can easily coexist.