It is still hard for me (Perry Jameson) to believe that my dog Flipper has been part of our family for 12 years now. We adopted him as a silly, long-legged, floppy-eared hound-mix from the Charleston Animal Society in 2007 when he was 3 or 4 months old. He does not seem like an old dog.

I find it hard for myself and my clients to often accept that our dogs are aging and at a faster rate than we are. At least weekly I get the question of how could my dog have cancer, arthritis, heart disease or a myriad of other age-related problems? I will then remind them that their pet is like an elderly person and subject to the same issues we face as we age.

Aging in our pets is hard to accept for many reasons. The first is that they age faster than we do. The same 70 to 80 years of life is compressed into 12 to 14 years for most dogs and, unfortunately, 8 to 10 years for some large breeds.

They also never have the personality of an old person. At age 12, Flipper still does many of the silly things he did when he was a 1-year-old puppy. He races around my truck barking when I get home, tries to be sneaky and eat Ollie’s and Inky’s (my cats) food before they do, steals food from our plates on the dining room table when we are not looking, and sleeps on the sofa when we are away. (He jumps down when he hears the front door open thinking we do not know!) An elderly human would not continue these childish behaviors.

To estimate a dog’s age, we often have used the formula that one dog year is equal to seven human years. This never seemed very accurate to me and was probably based on a 10-year life span for dogs and 70 years for humans.

Aging is a complex process, and aging rates vary between species, so dogs cannot be assumed to age at the same rate as humans.

Researchers have found that chemical modifications occur to a person’s DNA as they age, called the epigenetic clock. They have found that a specific change to the DNA tracks the toll of disease, poor lifestyle and genetics on the body and, thus, lifespan. From this they can calculate your age estimate and predict your life expectancy.

Dogs appear have a similar epigenetic clock to people.

Trey Ideker at the University of California San Diego studied how dogs’ clocks differ from people. This research provides a curious pet parent a more accurate way to determine a dog's age in human years but can also help better understand what affects aging in people.

Dogs are a great group to study aging in as they live in the same environment and receive similar health care to their humans. Their shorter life expectancy allows for faster results.

Based on these genetic changes, they created a formula that they feel more accurately defines a pet’s equivalent age to a human. With the older formula, Flipper is an 84-year-old, while the new formula puts him at 70 years.

Go to ScienceMag.org to get your dogs “real age.”

With better health care available for our pets, they are living longer. For my patients, I feel the quality of their life is more important than the quantity. So it is important that as we can keep them alive longer, we also learn how to make these later years good years.

The Dog Aging Project was started in November for that reason. The project’s goal is to understand how genes, lifestyle and environment influence aging. The project wants to use that information to help pets and people increase a healthy lifespan, the period of life spent free from disease.

This month, the project is taking nominations from pet owners across the United States to participate in the study. If accepted, you become what they call a citizen scientist, as you provide them with requested data about your dog as he or she ages.

It is fun to estimate how old Flipper is, but it is more important to me that if he lives a long life it is a good life. Research like these studies will help with that goal and the information can possibly be used to make even humans lives better as we age.