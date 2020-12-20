Peper: We need much more than just a little Christmas this year. We need a lot of it.

It feels like we need much more than just a little Christmas this year. We need a lot of it. Unfortunately, this season is built on everything but something known as social distancing.

The lack of music makes it especially difficult for me. Very few of the normal vehicles for scratching that itch are within reach. You know what I mean ... the concerts, cantatas or even groups of carol singers that might gather to share the sounds of the season.

More than any other time of the year, music anchors us to the holidays. Even those who may not attend church seek opportunities to hear religious music connected to Christmas.

This year, those opportunities are limited. It’s just not possible, or healthy, to put large crowds into small spaces. In addition, it is a challenge to expressively sing through a face mask. Beyond that, there are limitations to sharing microphones and music stands.

In years past, there would be more of these dates on the calendar than one could legitimately attend. Choirs from schools and churches would spend months preparing for their performances.

Hear what I hear?

Do any of you feel like something’s missing, as well? These songs are so well-known, that we barely need to hear the first two or three words before we instinctively join in. Christmas music carries melodies of nostalgia and emotion.

If someone were to start with "Dashing through the snow," or "You better watch out," we all would be willing and capable of providing the appropriate musical reply.

These songs are part of who we are. This year, though, we need to individually figure out how to savor those moments because there are few chances for larger gatherings.

Wasn’t it barely five or six years ago that we experienced flash mobs? Was it even longer ago than that? These were seemingly spontaneous, but actually well-planned, musical performances that happened in public places such as malls or congested food courts.

I saw one happen on King Street, about this time of year. First one, then another started to sing the "Hallelujah Chorus." In short order, singers on both sides of the street joined in. Before you knew it, an entire choir was totally engulfed in full-throated exuberance and those of us watching hardly knew what had hit us. It was totally uplifting and exciting. Exactly what this time of the year should be.

The hopes and fears

Maybe those times of hustle and bustle will return and we’ll look forward once again to those person-to-person interactions. Groups of children will once again wait in line to talk to Santa and smiling singers will remind of us that "it’s the most wonderful time of the year."

We’ll gather around a piano for a group sing or stop to listen to a teenage choir in the City Market. Those singing Christmas trees will once again be assembled.

Sometime soon, we’re all gonna be in need of a reset. It won’t be the first time that’s been required.

I heard a line from "O Holy Night" recently that caught my attention. The lyric says, “ ... the thrill of hope, a weary world rejoices.” In our real-time world, that hope is a vaccine that gives our world a reason to rejoice.

In a larger, religious context, those words have a much deeper meaning.

It might be a while before all is calm and all is bright. But when we come out on the other side, the lyrics and melodies of these songs will ring as true as they ever have.

Use these next few days to be a super-spreader ... of joy, even if you have to do it behind a mask. After all, we could all use more than a little Christmas, right this very minute.