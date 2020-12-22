Peper: The life of Charleston man Gilbert Smith taught us to ask 'what's next?'

Before you think life is unfair and this year has just been too much to bear, consider the family of Gilbert Smith. His two daughters, five grandchildren and for great-grands lost their family anchor this past week. Smith, 74, spent the last 50 years in a wheelchair, but little of that time was spent watching the world pass by. More times than not, Gilbert was rolling along with it.

In 1970, just a couple days before Christmas, Smith was transferring a passed-out drunk in the back of his Charleston Country police car. The man in the back seat was not handcuffed, because he only had one hand. Before Smith arrived at the jail, the man awoke in the backseat, reached into the front, grabbed Smith’s revolver and fired a shot that hit Smith’s spinal cord.

At that time, those police cruisers contained no separating cage. Because of this incident, those cages became standard equipment.

Smith’s fellow officers worked extra shifts to fund a retrofitted vehicle Smith could drive himself. The police wives' auxiliary raised money to renovate Smith’s house to make it wheelchair accessible.

In less than a year, Smith returned to the department to work as a dispatcher. In years to come, he would lead the entire Communications Department. He eventually retired in 1987.

Through the years, he’s worn-out more than eight wheelchairs and piled-up the miles on nine different modified vehicles.

Family matters

His grown daughters, Michelle and Melissa, never knew their dad without a wheelchair. “He was there for everything. Whether for our cheerleading or softball games, he never missed anything we did,” Michelle tearfully recalls.

On their wedding days, Gilbert escorted the girls down the aisle. “There was never a second thought, I walked beside him with my hand on his shoulder. He was right where every girl would want their dad on your wedding day.”

He was independent. Until recent months, he would shave, dress and drive. Smith liked to joke while removing some of the awkwardness regarding his circumstances. When going to a restaurant, if the hostess asked how many seats they might need, he’d smile and say, “I brought my own.”

The grandchildren all took turns riding with Pap. That might have been their favorite thing to do when they were young. A ride in Pap’s lap was tough to top.

Before federal law required it, he advised municipalities and colleges on how to make areas of the Lowcountry more accessible to wheelchairs. He also attached a trailer to the back of his truck and enlisted volunteers to build ramps at people’s houses. He couldn’t sling a hammer, but he was an expert supervisor.

Smith thought sports was an excellent motivator for those in wheelchairs. He organized wheelchair basketball games and tennis matches. He also pushed for a wheelchair division in the The Bridge Run.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But his personal, primary activity was shooting pool.

Rack’em up

Life had put Gilbert Smith behind the eight ball, so to speak. But it never left him without a shot. He loved the game of pool so much, he bought Player’s Place a couple years ago when it looked like it might go under in West Ashley.

He, and a relative, guided the sports bar through a relocation and renovation. The new place opened in January, then was forced to close for COVID reasons in March.

In August, he was banged-up pretty badly when a lady ran a stop sign and crashed into his truck. In September, while attempting to transfer from his bed to his chair, he broke a leg and required surgery. Just before Thanksgiving he was hospitalized with a cold and respiratory problems.

He tested negative for COVID-19, but on Dec. 2, his oxygen levels dropped and was moved to ICU. He never left.

Near the end, his daughters communicated with him by nodding or he’d point to letters or phrases.

He died last Monday, essentially 50 years to the day after being shot in that patrol car.

Not only did Gilbert know everybody, everybody knew him.

I once asked Gilbert if he ever wondered “why me?” His answer? “I don’t ask why me. I ask what’s next?”

I noticed that Gilbert never put a rear view mirror on his wheelchair. He was only interested in where he was going, not where he’d been.

That might be the best attitude we all could claim as we head for 2021.

Godspeed, my friend.