So just how thankful will you be by the time the turkey and stuffing is placed on the table later this week? Will there be fewer family members gathered in that circle? Will we be anxious about holding hands while someone says a blessing? Will the words come as easily given what we’ve all experienced this year?

How ‘bout the tables around this country where certain chairs will be empty? It’s a lot to digest on this week that we traditionally stuff ourselves. There are ways, though, to both be thankful and mindful of all that’s happened in our lives in 2020.

I can’t imagine a single gathering that won’t give thanks for the caregivers and teachers who've gone the extra mile. This time last year, I’d dare say not a single one of us knew the existence of such matters as social distancing and face coverings.

Our daily conversations weave in and out of references to Zoom meetings and virtual classrooms as if it’s just a normal way to live. Church services deliver weekly messages of hope through our home computers and we continue to pull our vehicles to the drive-thru windows since it is still unsafe to sit inside some restaurants.

Let’s bow our heads

What will be the tone at your Thanksgiving table? My best guess is that we’ll all be thankful for those who could attend, while hopefully, understanding why others opted out.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb and more than 250,000 deaths are registered in this country, it might be a challenge to stay emotionally connected as we grab our plates and pass the gravy.

At times like this, I always search for words of inspiration and humor to help me through. This, by no means, is intended to diminish the turmoil and tragedy we’ve all experienced this year. But sometimes a smile or a thoughtful word can give hope and lighten the load.

Being grateful given all we’ve been through does not always come easy. But we’re all capable of it.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Ever hear this quote? “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” — William Arthur Ward

If you are feeling bitter about the hand you’ve been dealt, here’s another. “The only people with whom you should try to get even are those who have helped you.” — John E. Southard

Wishbone or funny bone

The aromas in the kitchen on Thursday will be the same, even if there are fewer noses to participate. You guys know I’ll go out of my way to find a way to force a smile or create a laugh. A greeting card simply placed at my eye level in the aisle at Walmart recently provided that moment. It proudly proclaimed “Happy Spanxgiving! We’ve been training for this all year!”

It prompted me to find a couple of other quotes that might make you feel the same way. Comedian Jay Leno once said, “You can tell you ate too much for Thanksgiving when you have to let your bathrobe out.”

And there’s this from Melanie White — “Thanksgiving, when the people who are the most thankful are the ones who didn’t have to cook.”

Our table will need fewer chairs this year. No out-of-town visitors, and even a few family members from across town with conflicting obligations and considerations.

Connections matter. We’re all better when we benefit from bonding experiences and shared moments of laughter and appreciation for each other.

Enjoy the company of those on hand this year. It’ll give you even more to say grace over next year this time.