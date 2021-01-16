Peper: Sometimes, you just have to find your victories where you can

Anybody know what day of the week it is anymore? During the holidays, that’s not all that uncommon. But we’re now into the third week of a new year and while I am fairly certain of the month, it’s a 50-50 proposition that I’ll nail the exact day of the week.

This is not a recent occurrence. It feels as if I’ve been on this hamster wheel for six or seven months.

Let’s face it. We’re all in some phase of COVID fatigue. Most of us now routinely grab a face mask before entering a building. The first stop upon entering the house is often to wash our hands. We try to keep our distance.

Yet, some days it feels like the hamster wheel never quits spinning. Did your COVID test come back positive or negative? Did you hear that so-and-so is in the hospital? When will vaccinations be available? Have you heard about any side effects?

Some days, I make no effort to nail down the exact day of the week. If asked, I just say I think it’s Blurs-day.

Junkyard Joe

Changing gears, I drive an old, foreign car. It’s been in my driveway not quite three years, and when I’m not driving it, it can proudly be seen on the back of a tow truck. I love to drive it; I don’t love the repair bills.

Recently, the hood strut quit working. This is the device that holds the hood in the "up" position while you're checking the oil.

After stopping at a few repair shops and even looking online for a suitable replacement, the price to replace it ranged from $40-$90. I decided to see if I could better those options.

While passing an automobile graveyard on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, I impulsively turned into the parking lot. There are acres and acres of primarily wrecked or nonworking vehicles there. For a couple dollars, you’re given the run of the place to look for a part you might need.

The attendant tells you of certain cars along specific rows that might contain what you’re seeking.

There’s one primary rule: You must bring your own tools. I, of course, had nothing.

Off I went, though, in search of a hood strut. Naturally, the cars the attendant suggested were not compatible. Eventually, though, I saw an old, dilapidated Volkswagen with such a device that I thought might work. This vehicle is German, so is mine. They’re probably car part cousins.

A flat-head screwdriver was just the tool I needed. Unfortunately, all 15 of the screwdrivers I own were in my garage.

What I found on the ground, though, was a dinner fork. Don’t ask, I don’t know how or why it was there either. I used that fork to pop the pins to release the part.

I paid the attendant his asking price of $6. And yes, it works!

Sometimes, you just have to find your victories where you can.

Down, not out

Finally, last week, while watching chaos at The Capitol, I found myself feeling sad. Sure, there was confusion along with general disgust, but the primary emotion I felt was sadness. It stayed with me throughout the night and into the next day.

In the days since, we’ve seen order and calmness return. But those images linger.

I remain hopeful for our country. Not many nations could survive insurrection on top of a pandemic. We can, and we will.

Even though it’s difficult to know what day it is, we need to know and believe we’re headed in the right direction. Hopefully, leaders of both parties will provide the guidance that brings us together.

If not, every day will feel like Blurs-day.