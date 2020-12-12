Peper: On holiday signs, COVID vaccines and a round of golf at the new Charleston Muni

Now that we’ve officially entered the helter skelter portion of the holiday season, I’m gonna discuss multiple matters here as we gather for our weekly chat. We all get easily distracted, anyway, as we try to remember where we put that small bottle of hand sanitizer. How many of those bottles, by the way, figure to find their way into stockings this year?

And just for the sake of conversation, how many of you have gotten right to the entrance of the grocery store or office, only to realize you left that face mask back in the car? We all make that walk of shame back to the vehicle where somewhere between one and 21 masks are hung on the shift lever with care.

I bring it up because I’ve made that walk, too.

Just recently, while riding by the front lawn of Seabrook’s Town Hall, I noticed large letters stuck into the ground spelling out "HO, HO, HO." Here’s the amusing part of this holiday greeting. When traveling the opposite direction, those letters now seem to offer a commentary on the entire year. Now, the letters read OH, OH, OH.

It makes me smile, and whether coming or going, the message seems appropriate.

Who’s Next?

So many people recently have asked during casual conversation, “Do you plan to get the vaccine?” I immediately say yes, then am left to wonder why anyone would opt not to have it when it’s available?

Given the disruption and death that this virus has visited on the entire world, why would there be second thoughts?

There will probably be some side effects, maybe some muscle soreness and even fever. But everything I read indicates our top medical experts expect the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.

Some pretty smart folks in lab coats with extra letters attached to their names have worked long hours to find an answer to this vicious virus.

I don’t pretend to understand how this vial of liquid injected into our arms will trigger something in our immune system. For that matter, I don’t understand why the light comes on when I flip a switch, either, but it doesn’t mean I just sit in the dark.

At some point, we have to trust our scientists and health officials and when given an opportunity, I’ll roll up my sleeve and get in line.

I hope you will, too.

Fore, y’all

And finally, it was an honor to emcee the re-opening ceremonies for the City’s Municipal Golf Course last week. The place looks great and it has a very different look than the grand old lady who first welcomed golfers in 1929.

The greens at Muni are totally different. For years, they were small and flat. Now, thanks to the creative mind of James Island architect Troy Miller, they’re extremely large and undulating. He has definitely put his thumb print on the place.

Will the course be harder than it used to be? In my opinion, absolutely. Will it cost more? From what I’ve seen, there will be a modest increase.

From the road, there are very visible differences. Hopefully, the same vibe that has opened its arms to young and old golfers for years will continue to resonate from the front porch.

Generations of moms, dads, boys and girls have attempted to conquer the fickle game of golf at Muni. Some continue this life-long battle.

As challenging as the new design may be, Muni’s long-term success will be determined not by the putts that drop but by the relationships people establish as they walk the newly sprigged fairways.

I played one of the first rounds at The Muni with one of my sons last week. We both noticed the various changes and the increased difficulties of the redesign.

Since we’re grown men, we didn’t spend a great deal of time in deep, thought-provoking conversation. But the opportunity to reconnect for a few hours on this golf course was evident by an impromptu father-son bear hug when the round was over.

That’s the feeling I hope others will experience when they make that turn off of Maybank Highway.