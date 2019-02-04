Peper column: You've been carbon copied, and other odd phrases we use
So much of our conversation these days is delivered through text and tweets. Abbreviations allow even additional short-cuts by which we express a reaction such as LOL (laugh out loud) or an admonition such as TMI (too much information).
I often wonder how long before certain phrases or expressions will eventually be lost altogether? The majority of these sayings have been uttered by family members and teachers through the years. Even if you didn’t totally understand the meaning until you were older, the words stayed with you.
I often heard my father observe that someone looked as if “he/she had been rode hard and put away wet.” Never knew quite what to make of that until I saw somebody years later that aptly fit that description. My father-in-law would often tell me “the sun don’t shine on the same dog’s tail all the time.” (Actually he didn’t say tail, he used another word.)
These words painted pictures in your mind. But they could also prove instructive because they made you think.
Will we eventually eliminate such a phrase as “don’t put the cart before the horse” when we’re prematurely rushing into something. It’s been quite a while since the horse and buggy was a primary form of transportation — yet that phrase is still used.
When a parent is not fond of some of the people a child is hanging out with, this phrase might be uttered: “If you lay down with dogs, you’ll get up with fleas.” Does that communicate the necessary message, or is that TMI?
Don’t shoot the messenger
Some of our phrases and references simply won’t resonate as our world changes around us. How many people using a phone these days knows the meaning of a dial tone? Most who watch television have never heard anyone suggest that they "adjust the TV antenna" to improve the signal. Technology is changing people’s awareness and knowledge of matters that were rather commonplace barely 20 years ago.
Yet, for some reason, if a person is impatient, he’s told to remember, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
We chide someone who is repetitious that they “sound like a broken record.” That’s certainly not very relevant these days and might force the chided person to wonder what a record is, much less one that skips.
And speaking of vinyl records, don’t reference the B-side. That might lose some people.
It’s funny how and why we remember certain things. While visiting cousins in Greensboro, N.C., for two weeks when I was 14 years old, I became acquainted with the music of The Beach Boys. For some reason, to this day, I know that the A-side of their hit song ‘Wouldn’t It be Nice” was accompanied on the other side of that 45 record, by a slightly less popular song called “God Only Knows.”
You’ve been CC’d
Though we’re moving at warp speed, life is still enjoyed best if we spend some time in a slower lane. Not everything new is better. Did you know that the email indicator saying CC is the abbreviation for carbon copy? That’s how multiple copies once were produced. A black, flimsy carbon sheet was placed underneath the original copy allowing a duplicate copy to be produced. Now, when we CC somebody in an email, they’ve been copied. Never realized that? You’re welcome.
Some old phrases just don’t lose their relevance. “Were you born in a barn?” It still means to shut the door. And describing an offending scratching noise as "nails on a chalkboard" still provides an apt understanding even though there aren’t that many chalkboards around anymore.
My mother-in-law always believed “feed a cold and starve a fever.” To tell you the truth, I think she just really enjoyed watching me eat her cooking.
There are certainly some tired cliches that should be “avoided like the plague.” And I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything "sell like hot cakes.”
I did hear an expression recently that seemed neither tired or passé. Only a young, frustrated Southern girl could have conjured this imagery when she said "finding a good man is as easy as nailing Jell-O to a tree.”
Let’s not get so wrapped up in our tweets and texts and abbreviations that we forget to talk to each other. How else are these profound expressions and phrases gonna get passed onto the ones who follow.
I’ll talk to you next week, “the good Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise.”
