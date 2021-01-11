Words have always fascinated me.

I remain convinced that a vocabulary course I took for the entire month of January during my sophomore year at Baptist College (now Charleston Southern University) solidified my love of language more than any other class I ever took.

At the time, there was no indication I would spend most of my adult life speaking to others via television. There was even less thought given to my eventually writing a weekly column for the oldest newspaper in the South.

What can I tell you? I like words. Sometimes, they come easy. On occasion, they can make people laugh, cry or remember. If the words are properly constructed, they might inspire or even motivate.

The popular musical group The Bee Gees sang a song a few decades ago titled “It’s Only Words.” As I recall, the plaintive melody explained that words were all the songwriter had to properly express his feelings for a disinterested, would-be girlfriend.

Through the years, words of anger have started wars. Passionate words can spark a romance. Ugly words can hurt feelings and fracture friendships.

Nothing makes me feel like I’ve made a difference more than receiving a thoughtful email or a kindhearted reference from someone who says they enjoyed something I recently placed in this space each week.

There are times when I might think they’re only words. It’s the ultimate gratification when an idea or a few thoughts connect with somebody who might casually scan the paper on Sunday morning or read it online halfway across the country.

And that brings me to why I’ve called us together this week.

Don’t say that

Every year, a Michigan university publishes a list of words and phrases that are overused, redundant and, in their view, should be banished.

Lake Superior State started compiling this annual list in the 1970s.

This year, the majority of words they’d like us all to quit using are related to guess what? That’s right, the 2021 banished list concerns many of the words and phrases connected to COVID-19.

The list includes: "social distancing," "unprecedented" and "uncertain times." Also on the list is the phrase "We’re all in this together."

I’m somewhat surprised that two other phrases didn’t make the cut. What about "new normal" and "flatten the curve"?

Can you think of a recent conversation in which you didn’t use at least two or three of these thoughts? By the way, that’s another phrase the university believes should be banished.

Through the years

Just for fun, I decided to look at various lists from years past to see what words might surface that were suggested for banishment. I’m afraid to admit that I clearly was not tuned in to these previous lists.

From 2003, these terms and phrases were deemed overworked and nonsensical: "Must-see TV" and "untimely death" made the list. Another phrase that scored high was "having said that."

Some people sneakily try to cut the corner by substituting "that said." You know who you are.

I also looked at the 2011 list. The words "epic" and "viral" were at the top. Though it’s a full 10 years later, these words are still in common usage. Unfortunately, something doesn’t have to be that epic for it to go viral anymore.

You know what else surfaced on the 2011 list? It hurt my feelings a little. As I randomly scanned the list, these three words surfaced that were considered no longer useful and overused: "I’m just sayin’."

Can you believe that? And all this time I was trying to be clever and uplifting and relevant. Having said that, it’s quite possible I’m no longer must-see TV, or epic, or likely to go viral. And before you wash your hands of this encounter, don’t forget we’re all in this together.