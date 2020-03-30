It’s hard to pick and choose the right words for this column, week to week.

My approach to this space for the last 10 years has always been to provide uplifting, if not inspirational, moments in our daily approach to our lives. If I could sprinkle a little humor that produced perspective along with a smile to the reader, then it was mission accomplished.

In recent weeks, that’s become a dicey proposition. Virtually every newspaper article or TV news clip references the same topic. Some days, it feels like piling-on to add my two cents' worth. On other occasions, it feels inappropriate to even consider writing something else. I’ll make one confession. If I ever reach the point that I can’t find the good in something, I’ll just stop this altogether.

Even in such dire times, there are opportunities for all of us to be considerate and respectful of each other. I know there will still be jerks out there. They exist in every corner of human nature. Some will intentionally attempt to scare others or recklessly disregard the rules.

Stay in your lane

Just last week, one of these publicity-seeking wannabes took a video of himself licking deodorant sticks while telling anybody watching he had the virus. Like I said, there are jerks everywhere. A Southern, good old country-boy acquaintance of mine has an expression that fits such behavior. He’ll say, “You can’t fix stupid.”

While in line to buy something other than toilet paper last week in a grocery store, a lady motioned for me to go in front of her. I had two items, she had 642. As I thanked her, she then offered me some hand sanitizer as I passed. It was a simple gesture, but a genuine expression of thoughtfulness.

Cases are still piling-up. Everywhere. COVID-19 plays no favorites. It has infected pro athletes, politicians, entertainers, doctors, nurses and even the heir to the British throne.

Charleston has always prided itself in being first in many categories. Now, we’re the first city in the state to enact a stay in place order, though it carries some broad exceptions. Our schools are closed statewide until the end of April.

Time management

So how will you spend this time? I’ve noticed couples and families walking in my neighborhood in the afternoons. That seems like a really good use of time, plus it brings with it fresh air, sunshine and exercise.

I have found myself watching an inordinate number of movies lately. Most are of the action variety and provide mindless escapism. Just a day or so ago, though, I stumbled across one I had seen in the theater a few years back. It was "Cast Away," starring Tom Hanks. Remember it? Following an airplane crash over the ocean, he floated to a deserted island where he spent a couple years just trying to survive.

Everyday became a challenge to make it to the next one. He eventually built a raft and was rescued by a passing container ship. At the end of the movie, he offered this reflection on how he managed to make it. “I know what I have to do now. Gotta keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide will bring?”

We live, right now, in a very uncertain and fluid circumstance. Obey the rules, fight off fear and panic and look for those moments when you, too, will have a chance to be considerate and respectful. After all, who knows what the tide will bring?