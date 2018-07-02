Peper column: Who else notices this stuff?
Our visit today will include three pit stops that allow us to visit a variety of topics that may or may not answer certain questions regarding random subjects. Did I throw you a curve ball on yet another steamy, summer morning? Maybe you can use some of this as conversation starters when family and friends gather on the 4th. I have to get rid of it somehow.
For the last month or so, I couldn’t help but notice something strange when passing the Blackbird Market on Bohicket Road on Johns Island.
Without fail, every day I drove by, it appeared there was a sprinkler dispensing water on the roof.
I pointed it out to others. I even concocted my own theory that this popular restaurant-market-bakery must creatively be growing its own herbs and produce in a roof-top garden.
It also seemed important to my story to know who was regularly tending the garden and see what it was producing. There was only one way to find out, so I did what all good reporters named Peper, who are worth their salt, should do. I went inside and asked.
Well, an employee applauded my curiosity and even seemed to appreciate my creative thinking. She might have just been hoping I’d buy a homemade pie.
But the sprinkler wasn’t watering herbs or vegetables. The business is covered by a tin roof. The water is used to keep the temperature in the store bearable when the AC has trouble keeping-up.
So now you know, and quite frankly, where else are you going to get such truthful answers?
Squirrels a whirl
I’ve been writing this weekly column almost nine years. Never missed a week. But no subject has ever elicited the reactions I received from my recent admission to trying to keep squirrels from robbing the bird seed in my backyard.
Some of you wondered if I’d written the column while looking from your kitchen window. Others sent pictures of various contraptions and piping and wire that has been successful in your own battles. Thanks for all of that.
Thanks, as well, for letting me know I was not in this skirmish by myself. Misery loves company, I suppose, and I’ll get these yard rats yet.
O give me a home
Remember the elk at Charles Towne Landing named Clark? I referenced him some weeks ago and the efforts to make him comfortable since he wandered across the border in the Upstate and now has been given a home in the Animal Forest here.
The Elks Club has decided to adopt Clark and will raise money to help defray some of his expenses. He continues to occupy some of the same space as the bison. Neither species seem to mind the other.
Clark lost his fear of people and became a bit of a nuisance by wandering into some Upstate suburbs. Animal behaviorists are certain he was looking for a mate when he left his home state.
He seems content with the bison for the moment, but during my recent visit, the deer seemed a little nervous.
Hope you have a safe and happy 4th.
Reach Warren at peperwarren@gmail.com